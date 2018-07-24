Is Cheese Good For Your Heart? Study Suggests That It Is! Top 5 Healthiest Varieties Of Cheese

Not all varieties of cheese are created the same way; some are healthier

Good news for cheese lovers! While popular believe states cheese can put your heart in trouble, a recent study stated something different. A new study reveals that cheese could actually be beneficial for health. As per the studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the fats found in cheese will not increase your risk of suffering from a heart attack or a stroke. So if you had been refraining from cheese due to the fear of heart attacks, it is time to give up on that fear. The researchers have stated that there is no definite link between the consumption of full-fat dairy and increased risk of heart diseases. Instead, they found that three fatty acids in full-fat dairy was actually linked to a lower risk of stroke among older adults. So as long as your body is able to digest cheese, you need not refrain from it due to fear of heart diseases. Nevertheless, it is important to know how much indulgence is good for you; knowing where to stop while enjoying cheese is also important. While relishing a cheesy delight, it is important to know that you cannot survive on it completely. You need to give your body other essential macronutrients like carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals. Also, a decent check on the amount of cheese you consume will help you avoid obesity later in life.

It is smooth, it's creamy and the nutty flavour is to die for, yes its cheese! It is indeed hard to find someone who does not love cheese. And the best part is that this delicious indulgence is just as healthy. You can get loads of calcium, protein, healthy fats, phosphorus and more, but only when you know which variety of cheese to choose. Yes, not all varieties of cheese are created the same way; some are healthier than the other.

Here's a list of the top 5 healthiest varieties of cheese.

1. Feta cheese

Feta cheese is made from goat milk, so it can also be enjoyed by those who are lactose intolerant. The strong nutty flavour of this cheese gives your taste buds a treat without adding too many fats or calories to your diet. Feta comes in blocks and crumbles and thanks to the flavour, you need not add too much of it to your food. Opt for the pasteurized variety for pregnant women and for a good boost to your immune system.

2. Cottage cheese Cottage cheese or paneer is a serving of both flavour and nutrition in the same plate. A rich source of protein and calcium, cottage cheese has the essential nutrients in place without too many fats and calories. In just half a cup of cottage cheese, you get 16 grams of protein. It has large quantities of casein protein which promotes muscle recovery and steady protein synthesis.

3. Goat cheese

Goat cheese is not quite different from feta in terms of calories. This creamy variety of cheese offers a bigger serving of protein as compared to feta. Every ounce of goat cheese contains 5 grams of protein. This can make up for your daily protein requirements in one meal.

4. Parmesan cheese

Garnishing your regular omelet with some parmesan cheese is just what you need to complete your meal. This low-calorie variety of cheese is super healthy and super delicious. It has high sodium content so you need to be mindful of the portions. Nevertheless, parmesan cheese is just what you need to give your taste buds a treat.

Parmesan cheese has good sodium content which is healthy for the mind

Parmesan cheese has good sodium content which is healthy for the mind

5. Ricotta cheese

Prepared from the milk of sheep, ricotta cheese is a calcium and protein-rich variety of cheese with low calorie and sodium content. It is also a rich source of zinc, vitamin A, B vitamins and phosphorus.

