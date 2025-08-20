Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Women: Here's How They Differ From Men

Heart attacks, once predominantly associated with older men, have become alarmingly prevalent across all age groups and genders. Recent studies indicate that while men still experience heart attacks at higher rates, the rise in frequency among women is noteworthy and concerning. Lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, and increased stress levels, are some of the major contributors to this alarming rise in heart attack incidents.

One of the most critical aspects of heart attacks is recognising the symptoms, which can help you take immediate action and seek medical attention. Chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain in the left arm and the jaw are classic symptoms of a heart attack. However, it has recently been observed that symptoms of a heart attack can vary significantly between men and women.

"Heart attack symptoms in women are sometimes different and less dramatic than in men. While chest discomfort is still the most common symptom, women are more likely to experience subtle symptoms," said Dr Naveen Bhamri, Vice Chairman & HOD, Cardiology, Max Hospital.

Symptoms of heart attack in women

The expert further mentioned symptoms of heart attack in women that shouldn't be ignored:

"Women are more likely to have subtle or unusual symptoms that are often mistaken for other conditions. As a result, many women delay seeking help, which increases the risk of complications," Dr. Bhamri added.

Unusual fatigue: Feeling extremely tired even after light activity.

Feeling extremely tired even after light activity. Chest discomfort: Pressure, squeezing, or fullness, but sometimes less intense than in men.

Pressure, squeezing, or fullness, but sometimes less intense than in men. Nausea and vomiting: Women may experience gastrointestinal symptoms rather than the classic chest discomfort.

Women may experience gastrointestinal symptoms rather than the classic chest discomfort. Shortness of breath , often without chest pain.

, often without chest pain. Pain in other areas: Such as the jaw, neck, back, or upper abdomen.

Such as the jaw, neck, back, or upper abdomen. Dizziness or lightheadedness

"This difference often leads to delays in diagnosis and treatment for women."

Factors that may increase the risk of heart attacks in women

"Many women tend to ignore self-care, delay health check-ups, and continue working despite warning signs. This makes early detection difficult and increases the risk of severe heart problems. In addition, conditions like anemia and cervical diseases, which are more common in women, may further strain overall health and raise the chances of heart disease," Dr. Bhamri explained.

Other factors include "history of coronary artery disease, microvascular disease, stress-induced heart condition, hormonal changes, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, or high blood pressure during pregnancy and obesity," he added.

How to lower heart attack risk

1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet

Eat an antioxidant-rich diet, which can help reduce oxidative stress and control overall heart attack risk. Also, focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Reducing sodium and saturated fat intake can help maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

2. Stay active

Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining cardiovascular health. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week for optimal health.

3. Manage stress

Stress can significantly impact heart health and overall well-being. Manage stress with techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises.

4. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks.

5. Regular screenings

Checking your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar regularly helps detect risk factors early.

6. Family history

Family history is one of the risk factors for heart attacks. Individuals with a family history must take proactive measures to reduce overall risk.

Over the years, heart disease has emerged as a leading cause of mortality for both men and women, affecting millions globally. Follow these prevention tips to take your heart and overall health under control.

(Dr Naveen Bhamri, Vice Chairman & HOD, Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.