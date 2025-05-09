How Extreme Work Stress Impacts Woman's Heart Health; Expert Explains

The interplay between work stress and women's cardiovascular health is fascinating and profound but also deeply concerning. It is no secret that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain the leading cause of death globally, even among women. The oft-implicated genetic and lifestyle factors do certainly contribute, but a critical and often underdiscussed driver of cardiovascular risk in women is chronic work-related stress.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart disease claims 8.9 million female lives globally each year, accounting for 35% of all female deaths globally. And yet, awareness remains alarmingly low - in 2009, 65% of women were aware that heart disease is a leading cause of death. In 2021, An American Heart Association (AHA) study revealed that awareness has dropped to 44%. A decrease of 21%! Let that sink in.

Women in the workforce often live "multiple lives" - juggling multiple roles like professional responsibilities, caregiving duties, and living up to domestic expectations. This persistent "dual shift" creates a chronic stress load that elevates cortisol levels (also known as the 'stress hormone') , contributes to insulin resistance, raises blood pressure, and promotes inflammation-all of which are precursors to heart disease.

So, can this risk be quantified? A 2021 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that women experiencing high levels of job and social stress had a 21% higher risk of developing heart disease. Moreover, work stress contributes to a higher likelihood of developing "metabolic syndrome", a cluster of risk factors including abdominal obesity, elevated blood sugar levels, hypertension, and dyslipidemia-conditions that disproportionately affect working women with risks increasing with age.

Of greater concern is the fact that symptoms can be atypical - manifesting as fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety, or even indigestion-leading to misdiagnosis in up to 50% of cases.

Awareness and self-care strategies form only the beginning of any longer-term intervention. Some important elements of management include:

Regularly monitor key parameters like BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid profile to track the individual risk of cardiovascular events occurring.

Chronic stress without adequate recovery time is a recipe for disaster. Mindfulness practice, 7-9 hours of uninterrupted, quality sleep, and structured work-rest schedules help reduce cortisol levels.

150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week (e.g., brisk walking) can lower heart disease risk by 30-40%.

Consuming a diet rich in fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants is known to reduce heart disease risk by up to 30%.

Women with depression are twice as likely to develop heart disease - the importance of seeking psychological support when needed cannot be overemphasized.

What role can an organization play? Employers must recognize that women's heart health is not just a personal issue - it impacts the workplace. Supporting women's wellbeing is both a business imperative and a strategic advantage. Here's how companies can support their women workforce:

1. Promote a culture where women feel safe to voice concerns, admit burnout, and ask for support without fear of stigma.

2. Make available remote and hybrid work options, flexible hours, and predictable workloads to help reduce job stress and promote better heart health.

3. Structure and deploy wellbeing programs that include stress management initiatives, provide access to mental health resources, and ensure preventive health checks are done by all employees.

4. Managers trained in psychological first aid can identify early signs of stress and intervene proactively.

5. Gender data on absenteeism, health claims, and engagement can help tailor interventions for women at higher risk.

Women's hearts are bearing an unfair cost of modern work stress. It is possible to reverse this situation with organizational commitment and individual effort to protect heart health and ensure women's long-term presence and performance in the workplace. Stress should not be the price of success - rather women's wellbeing should be the foundation of it.

(Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS (Indian Subcontinent))

