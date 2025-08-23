Married Chinese Man Dies After Hotel Sex With Lover, Family Seeks Rs 60 Lakh Payout

A court in China has ordered a woman to pay compensation to the family of her married lover who died after having sex with her in a hotel room, according to The South China Morning Post.

The man, surnamed Zhou, 66, died from a heart attack in Pingnan County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 14, 2024. According to reports, Zhou had hypertension and had previously suffered a stroke. Hours before his death, he met his lover, identified as Zhuang, at a hotel. After they had sex, Zhuang noticed he was not breathing when she woke up.

Instead of seeking immediate help, Zhuang, who also suffers from high blood pressure, went home first to take her medication. She returned about an hour later and asked hotel staff to open the room, where Zhou was found unresponsive. He was later confirmed dead by doctors and police, according to SCMP.

Zhou's wife and son sued both Zhuang and the hotel for 550,000 yuan (Rs 66 Lakh) plus funeral expenses. The court eventually ruled that Zhou's death was mainly due to his pre-existing health conditions. However, it held Zhuang partly responsible, as she delayed calling for help and was involved in an extramarital relationship.

The court decided Zhuang must pay 62,000 yuan (US$8,600), which is 10 per cent of the original claim. The hotel was not found liable, as the incident occurred in a private room and not a public area.