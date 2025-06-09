"Two Seeds I Soak Every Night," AIIMS, Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares His Secret To Healthy Gut

Adding seeds to your diet is one of the simplest ways to boost your overall nutrient intake. Seeds are nutrient-dense and provide essential fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. They play a significant role in promoting overall health and can enhance the digestive system and gut microbiota. Two common seeds that have gained popularity over the past few years are chia and basil seeds. These seeds look similar but have different nutrient profiles. However, adding both to your diet can offer a host of health benefits.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared reasons why he consumes soaked chia and basil seeds every morning. "Two seeds I soak every night and consume the next morning for my gut as a gastroenterologist," he said in the video. Keep reading to know the details.

Benefits of consuming chia and basil seeds every morning

Chia seeds:

"They absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, forming a gel that supports regular bowel movements and digestion," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and various micronutrients.

The high fibre content helps regulate digestion and maintain gut health.

As chia seeds absorb a good amount of water, they can help keep you hydrated.

The fibre and protein can help you feel fuller for longer, helping you lose weight.

Basil seeds:

"Basil seeds also known as sabja seeds act as a natural coolant. They also help reduce bloating and are packed with fibre which act as food for our gut microbiota," Dr Sethi explained.

Basil seeds are packed with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.

High fibre content helps with digestion, alleviates constipation and promotes a healthy gut.

Basil seeds help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

They contain cooling properties and are commonly consumed during hot summer days.

How much to consume

The expert recommends soaking one tablespoon of each seed every night and consume the following morning.

Incorporating chia and basil seeds into your morning routine can provide sustained energy, improve digestion, and support metabolic health. Their high fibre and protein content can help stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce cravings throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.