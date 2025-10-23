Turn Chia Seeds Into An Anti-Inflammatory Powerhouse In 5 Simple Steps

Chia seeds are small but incredibly rich in essential nutrients. These seeds are touted for their health benefits and have recently gained attention. The nutrients in chia seeds can help boost bone health, support heart health and improve blood sugar management. Chia seeds are also considered weight loss-friendly as they are rich in fibre and protein, which are known to suppress hunger. Additionally, chia seeds are an excellent source of antioxidants. Incorporating chia seeds into your diet may also help reduce the risk of heart disease due to their omega-3 and high fibre content.

Chia seeds can also help reduce inflammation, which is a well-known risk factor for several health conditions. Chronic inflammation can start to damage healthy cells, tissues and organs. Over time, this can increase the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, type-2 diabetes, cognitive decline, dementia and even cancers. It also plays a role in obesity and metabolic syndrome. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to add anti-inflammatory foods like chia seeds to your diet.

While chia seeds are naturally loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, you can magnify these with a few simple steps. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared five simple steps that can help turn chia seeds into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse.

Try this chia seed pudding to manage inflammation naturally

“I am a gut doctor and here's how I turn my chia seeds into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse in five simple steps,” Dr. Sethi said in the video. Here are the 5 steps he shared:

1. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds to a bowl (that is about 10 grams of fibre, which helps keep digestion smooth and supports healthy bowel movements)

2. Add half a cup of unsweetened almond milk or any milk you like. This can help chia seeds expand into a creamy pudding-like texture

3. Add cinnamon and crushed walnuts. Cinnamon can help balance blood sugar, while walnuts give omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for gut and brain health.

4. Sweeten naturally with berries, apple chunks or a drizzle of honey. You will get antioxidants and probiotic fibre.

5. Refrigerate for two hours or ideally overnight. It thickens up into a delicious gut-friendly pudding.

Some other ways to add chia seeds to your diet

1. Chia seed water

Start your day with chia seed water to boost your overall protein and fibre intake. Add one to two tablespoons of chia seeds to a glass of water. You can also add some lemon to enhance the taste.

2. Smoothies

Blend chia seeds into your favourite smoothie for added nutrition.

3. Yogurt topping

Sprinkle chia seeds on top of yoghurt along with fruits and nuts for a crunchy texture.

4. Energy bars

Make homemade energy bars or bites with chia seeds, nuts, oats and seeds. These can help you beat hunger pangs effectively.

5. Soups and stews

You can also add chia seeds to soups and stews as a thickening agent.

Try this chia seed pudding to manage inflammation. However, if you have been experiencing prolonged inflammation, seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.