Water Or Yogurt? Doctor Reveals The Best Way To Soak Chia Seeds For Maximum Nutrition

Chia seeds have gained popularity in the health community over the past few years, thanks to their impressive nutritional profile and myriad health benefits. These tiny seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. When hydrated, they can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, creating a gel-like substance. The high fibre content of chia seeds can aid in digestion, promote a feeling of fullness, and support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Additionally, chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that can improve cognitive function and reduce inflammation.

Chia seeds are typically consumed after they have been soaked. Generally, water or yogurt is used to soak chia seeds. Not many know that the soaking method can change the nutritional profile, and one of these can offer more benefits than the other. Keep reading to know how.

Should you soak chia seeds in water or yogurt? Expert reveals

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist in the US, shared the differences between the two.

When soaked in water:

Chia seeds are nutrient-dense, providing a wealth of benefits. According to the expert, when you soak chia seeds in water, you mainly get fibre and hydration, which are great for the body. However, the expert emphasised combining them with yogurt.

When soaked in yogurt:

"When you combine them with yogurt, it becomes a gut health powerhouse," Dr. Sethi said.

"The fibre in chia feeds the gut bacteria and the yogurt adds probiotics, the good bacteria themselves," that support digestive health.

Chai seeds with yogurt is a perfect combination of both prebiotics and probiotics that work together to enhance gut microbiota.

This synergy can lead to increased production of "short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which reduce inflammation and strengthen your gut lining," he added.

Additionally, "yogurt gives you protein and healthy fats."

"Research shows that people who eat more yogurt tend to have a lower risk of colon cancer. With the extra fibre from chia, you are giving your colon some extra protection," he added.

In conclusion, the powerful combination of chia seeds and yogurt not only supports digestive health through an impressive intake of fibre and probiotics but also aids in reducing inflammation and enhancing overall gut health.

For added nutrition, add fresh chopped fruits and nuts to your yogurt-chia pudding and enjoy as a delicious and nutritious snack that nourishes both your body and gut.

If you are wondering how many tablespoons of chia seeds you should be consuming in a day, here's the answer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.