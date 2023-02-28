Weight Loss Tips: Chia Seeds And Other Low Calorie Foods That Will Boost Your Weight Loss

Chia pudding is a great breakfast recipe for weight loss and might improve your overall health

Reducing calorie intake can be among the diet changes that are the most difficult to make. A lot of low-calorie foods can make you hungrier and unsatisfied in between meals. Nevertheless, there are lots of healthy foods out there that are also satisfying and low in calories. However, tracking your caloric intake is essential for losing weight.

Considering our busy lives, following a proper diet can be difficult. No matter what, your normal calorie intake is directly linked to obesity and the storage of fat, and it can even slow down metabolism. Over time, this may lead to weight gain or slow weight loss.

Eating meals with negative calories (low calories) is one of the common recommendations for avoiding overeating or reducing calorie intake. Chia seeds is one of the best low-calorie weight loss foods. Read on as we share some more foods that are low in calorie and will boost your weight loss.

Add these low-calorie foods to your diet for weight loss:

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds can be a helpful addition to your diet if you're trying to lose weight. And the reason they're so well-liked for weight loss is no secret. The insoluble fibre and protein in chia seeds help you feel satisfied and full. But chia seeds, which contain almost 11 grams of fibre per serving.

2. Cucumbers

In addition to being very hydrating, cucumbers are also rich in minerals, vitamins, and electrolytes. Given that it helps to balance the body's water levels, it is also recognised as the classic cooling food on hot days. 100 grams of these have about 16 calories in them.

3. Apples

Apples make a tasty fruit snack. It's a fiber-rich item you must eat to stave off midday hunger, with about 50 calories per 100 grams. Pectin, a soluble fibre that supports weight loss and releases sugar gradually to assist regulate blood sugar levels, is widely present in apples.

4. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best breakfast options to help with weight loss because they are high in protein and low in calories. They can be consumed on their own or combined with other foods, such as salads.

5. Carrots

Carrots provide about 41 calories per 100 grammes. They are also rich in vitamins A, C, and K and low in cholesterol and saturated fats. They are also a great source of dietary fibre. They are also extremely versatile and can be eaten in salads, soups, curries, stew, etc.

6. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are just a few of the berries that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can improve your health. The dietary fibre pectin, which has been demonstrated to decrease stomach emptying and heighten sensations of fullness, is another important component of berries.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt consumption has been associated with accelerated weight loss and decreased body fat. Greek yogurt is a particularly healthy option due to its inherent low fat and high protein content. Greek yoghurt can serve as the foundation for dips and salad dressings with fewer calories.

Incorporate these foods to your diet to fasten your weight loss and to improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.