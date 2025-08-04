Woman Loses 35 Kg In 7 Months, Shares 10 Foods To Avoid. Check List

Losing weight can be a difficult task, especially when it requires making wholesale changes to your lifestyle. It requires dedication, patience, exercising regularly and most importantly, eating healthy. Now, a fitness influencer has shared how they managed to lose 35 kgs in only seven months by avoiding certain foods, in addition to working out religiously.

In a post dated June 8, Neha emphasised consistency, mindset, and balance as the cornerstones of her transformation. Sharing the list of 10 foods that those looking to lose weight should avoid, she wrote: "If you want to lose weight, you should avoid or limit the intake of these foods."

Granola : Marketed as healthy but often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils.

: Marketed as healthy but often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils. Flavoured yogurt : High in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage.

: High in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage. Packaged fruit juices: Stripped of fibre and packed with sugar, making it worse than soda.

Stripped of fibre and packed with sugar, making it worse than soda. Diet namkeen and baked chips: Still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats.

Still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Protein bars: Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein.

Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein. Honey and jaggery: Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar.

Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar. Brown bread: Often just colored refined flour with little nutritional benefit.

Often just colored refined flour with little nutritional benefit. Smoothies (store-bought): Loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavours, leading to fat gain.

Loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavours, leading to fat gain. Low-fat packaged foods: Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste.

Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste. Soy products (excessive consumption): Can mess with hormones, especially if heavily processed.

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Neha for her incredible weight loss journey while others appreciated her for providing the list of food items to avoid.

"Amazing transformation. Kudos to you girl," said one user while another added: "Congratulations on your amazing progress! Your dedication and discipline reflect true commitment to a healthy lifestyle."

Neha's story shows that weight loss does not have to be a long, arduous journey. Simply removing certain food items from your diet might be enough to lose weight.