Watch: Indian Man Showcases Desi Food Items At Dallas Walmart, Prices Shock Internet

Shelves stocked with familiar brands like Parle-G and Britannia, along with spice mixes and ready-made sauces, brought back memories for many.

Read Time: 2 mins
Comments poured in, with users remarking on the notable price difference.
  • Indian food products like Royal lentils and Haldirams snacks are sold at Walmart Dallas
  • Prices for items such as dal and biscuits range from $4 to $4.5 each at Walmart
  • Walmart stocks these products due to the large Indian customer base in Dallas
An Indian expat in the US went viral on Instagram after showcasing a range of Indian food products available at a Walmart store in Dallas. In the video, Rajat takes viewers through the store's aisles, highlighting popular items like Royal lentils, Haldiram's snacks, Parle biscuits, and various spices and sauces. He noted that the store stocks these products due to the large Indian customer base in Dallas, with prices ranging from $4 to $4.5 for items like dal, namkeen, and biscuits. 

"Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram's khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle's Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf — it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs," Rajat says in the video.

"Indian food items at Walmart in Dallas," a text on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

While the video sparked nostalgia and curiosity for some, a majority of users focused on the prices, expressing surprise at how expensive the products seemed compared to India.

One user wrote, "Oh no, it is very expensive as we compare to India."

Another commented, "4 dollars ka hide and seek biscuit? That's Rs 320. India mai 20 ka milta. Half Kg Daal almost Rs 400?? Wow, so expensive."

A third said, "Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices, with USD to CAD conversion."

A fourth added, "Indian goods abound wherever their consumers are in USA."

US Walmart, Indian Food Items, Walmart Store
