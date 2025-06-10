Video Of Indian Woman Taking Parents To Her Walmart Office In US Melts Hearts Online

A heartwarming video of an Indian woman giving her parents a tour of her workplace in the US is winning hearts online. Devshree Bharatia, who works at Walmart's US headquarters, shared the video on Instagram, where it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and over 24,000 likes. The short clip features Ms Bharatia showing her parents around the office she worked hard to reach. She walks alongside her parents, guiding them through meeting rooms, the gym and the spacious lobby of the Walmart facility.

"Indian parents visiting my Walmart Office in USA for the first time. They have never seen such lavish offices, and first time when they saw the facilities they were amazed and extremely happy. Proud parents is what a child wants," Ms Bharatia wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The clip captured the joy of a milestone many children dream of. For Ms Bharatia's parents, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Their smiles never fade, and their wonder and joy are evident throughout the clip.

This touching moment resonated with many online.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Every son/daughter's dream." "Awww this feeling is the best ever," commented another.

"This made me emotional - every parent deserves this moment," expressed a third user. "Beautiful!! Kudos!! One of the most proud moment for every kid!!" said another.

Some users also drew inspiration from the video "So nice di... they must be so proud... I aim to be like you," remarked one user. "One day soon will get there," another commented.

"It's so surreal,You are such an inspiration for all of us di," wrote another user.