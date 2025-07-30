Instagram Influencer Alyssa Favreau Loses 13 Kg In 4 Months, Reveals 5 'Healthy Foods' She Completely Avoided

Instagram fitness influencer Alyssa Favreau has taken the social media world by storm with her remarkable 13-kilo weight loss transformation achieved in just four months. On July 21, she shared an eye-opening post revealing five seemingly healthy foods she chose to cut out temporarily to meet her fat loss goals faster.

Favreau, who frequently shares her fitness progress and wellness tips with her growing Instagram following, emphasised the importance of mindful eating.

"You don't have to completely avoid these foods, but it is good to be mindful of your intake. They can quickly add up in calories due to their small serving sizes, making it easy to overeat, whether intentionally or not," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Here are the five foods she identified as surprisingly calorie-heavy:

1. Granola: While often marketed as healthy, granola is usually loaded with added sugars and fats, making it easy to overconsume and hard to burn off.

2. Smoothie Bowls: Despite their nutrient-rich ingredients, toppings like honey, nuts, and granola can push these bowls into high-calorie territory.

3. Avocados: Packed with healthy fats, one avocado can contain up to 300 calories. Favreau said she paused her daily avocado habit while in a calorie deficit.

4. Trail Mix: A popular snack of nuts and dried fruits, but its calorie count adds up quickly, especially when consumed mindlessly.

5. Nut Butters: Although nutritious, they are dense in calories and should be eaten in strict moderation.

Favreau's transparency offers practical insights into how thoughtful dietary adjustments, not extreme restrictions, can drive effective fat loss.