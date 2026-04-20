Expert Explains How Sugarcane Juice Is Beneficial For Liver Health

25% of the global population suffers from some kind of fatty liver disease, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. While alcohol-induced liver disease remains a growing health concern globally, the World Metrics Report points to the ever-expanding nature of non-alcoholic liver disease, even in children as young as 10 years getting the disease due to genetic and dietary causes. This is further compounded in summers as the liver plays an active role in filtering out toxins and overall metabolism. The rise of lifestyle-related liver issues in India has made it important for people to focus on what they are eating and hydrating daily. One such summer hydration drink is sugarcane juice, which is readily available in India, given the prevalence of sugarcane availability due to the high number of sugar processing units in India.

Possible dehydration and heat stress lead to issues with normal liver functioning. As sugarcane juice is a traditional summer drink that boosts energy and is naturally hydrating, it is widely consumed in India. This has been validated by research published in the Bio-Science Research Bulletin, which highlights that it is frequently used to cure urinary illnesses such as anuria, dysuria, bleeding, and jaundice.

When it comes to sugarcane juice and its specific ability to benefit the liver in summers, research and expert medical advice need to be taken on board with regard to the timing, added sugars, and your body's ability to absorb the beneficial compounds.

How Sugarcane Juice Supports Liver Health

Rujuta Diwekar, clinical nutritionist, has highlighted that sugarcane juice has a high antioxidant content. This helps lower the oxidative stress, which is daily inflicted on healthy liver tissue. With a rise in environmental pollution, changing temperatures, and their corresponding health impact on liver health, the need for healthy dietary choices is required.

There is clinical evidence that suggests that regular consumption of sugarcane juice may improve liver function and alleviate symptoms in patients with liver disease. According to randomised control trials and research pieces, such as the national and international level governmental studies speak to a positive therapeutic effect of sugarcane juice and its ability to make the liver's functioning better when consumed in controlled doses and in conjunction with prescribed medications.

Benefits Of Consuming Sugarcane Juice For Liver Health

When it comes to the specific health benefits of sugarcane juice with regard to liver health, it may help with the following aspects:

It may support hydration and aid with liver function, as when the body is hydrated, the liver can function in a better manner.

Sugarcane juice has a high dose of antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress, which can exponentially increase due to high air pollution levels that wreak slow-paced liver health issues.

Clinical trials have revealed that the traditional recommendation during jaundice recovery is that it plays a supportive role, not treatment for liver-related ailments.

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What The Science Suggests About Sugarcane Juice

The research published in the Bio-Science Research Bulletin shows sugarcane juice contains many phytoconstituents and health advantages of sugarcane. Along with this, it has fatty acids, alcohol, phytosterols, higher terpenoids, flavonoids, O- and C-glycosides, phenolic acids, and their derivatives. These beneficial properties and compounds have been found in sugarcane leaves, juice, and even in its wax form.

Note: No single dietary intervention, such as sugarcane juice, can help make your liver better. The holistic approach to treating liver-related issues needs to be taken, so keep this in mind and regulate your sugarcane juice dose.

Who Should Be Careful?

Every natural hydrating drink may not be suitable for everyone; you need to consider your own body's ability to absorb the health benefits preserved in a glass of fresh, cold-pressed sugarcane juice. The packaged versions have additives, artificial flavours, and shelf-life-enhancing ingredients listed on the label that deplete the health benefits of sugarcane juice. Here are the conditions wherein you need to be careful when drinking a glass of sugarcane juice:

The approximate natural sugar content is 13 to 25 grams, depending on the raw sugarcane cultivated in regions in India.

The high natural sugar content should give pause to people who struggle with their blood sugar levels.

Those who are diabetic or even prediabetic need to consult a dietician or nutritionist to figure out the right dose and timing for them.

Also Read: Mango vs Watermelon: Which Summer Fruit Causes A Slower Blood Sugar Spike?

How To Drink Sugarcane Juice Safely

Sugarcane juicing equipment should be clean and maintained so that possible food poisoning or infections can be avoided. Make sure to check the hygiene levels when freshly juiced sugarcane is being consumed. This is a common, ignored factor that exposes people to harmful microbes and pathogens that can cause immense suffering, such as diarrhoea, nausea, stomach cramps, bacterial stomach infections, and many more such issues.

The best time to consume sugarcane juice should ideally be after being outdoors, but avoid drinking it if your body is overheated.

Avoid adding lemon and salt if acidity issues exist, as it can worsen them.

So, sugarcane juice is a cooling summer drink that can support hydration, but it is not a liver cure; moderation is key to balancing the occurrence of the potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.