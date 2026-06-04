Oral cancer remains one of the most common cancers in India, yet it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment becomes more complex and outcomes may be less favorable. Despite the fact that many oral cancers develop visible warning signs in their early stages, awareness gaps, delayed medical consultations, and the normalization of symptoms among tobacco users continue to create significant barriers to early detection. According to experts, oral cancer is among the most preventable forms of cancer because many of its major risk factors, particularly tobacco use, are modifiable. However, the challenge lies in identifying suspicious symptoms early and seeking timely medical evaluation before precancerous lesions progress into malignancy.

Why Early Oral Cancer Often Goes Unnoticed

According to Dr. Aseem Kumar Samar, Director, Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, one of the biggest reasons behind delayed diagnosis is that patients often become accustomed to persistent symptoms. "Chronic smokers and tobacco users frequently live with symptoms such as cough, throat irritation, or minor mouth ulcers for so long that these symptoms begin to feel normal. As a result, many warning signs are dismissed rather than investigated," he explains. A small ulcer that does not heal, a patch inside the mouth, or mild throat discomfort may appear insignificant initially. However, these symptoms can sometimes represent early stages of cancer or precancerous changes. Unfortunately, many people only seek medical attention when symptoms become severe enough to interfere with eating, speaking, or daily activities.

Also read: Oral Cancer In India: Early Stage Detection Can Boost Survival Rates To 90%

Precancerous Lesions Can Be Reversible

One of the most important yet overlooked aspects of oral cancer prevention is the identification of precancerous lesions. Tobacco users often develop white patches inside the mouth, medically known as leukoplakia. These lesions are considered precancerous and may progress to cancer if left untreated. However, experts emphasize that early intervention and tobacco cessation can significantly reduce the risk of progression. Dr. Sujoy Mukherjee, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, says that many patients mistake these early changes for routine dental issues.

"Oral cancer, unlike many other cancers, often has visible early warning signs. Despite this, many patients seek treatment only when the disease has advanced because they believe the symptoms are minor dental problems. Early detection remains the most powerful tool for improving outcomes," he says.

Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Experts stress that oral cancer does not always cause severe pain in its initial stages, which is one reason why it is frequently overlooked. Some common warning signs include:

Mouth ulcers that do not heal within two to three weeks

White or red patches inside the mouth

Persistent swelling or lumps in the cheeks, gums, or tongue

Unexplained bleeding from the mouth

Pain while chewing or swallowing

Numbness in any area of the mouth

Jaw stiffness or difficulty opening the mouth

Changes in voice or persistent hoarseness

Dr. Mukherjee notes that many of these symptoms may be painless initially, making them easier to ignore. However, any persistent abnormality should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Tobacco Remains The Biggest Risk Factor

India continues to face a substantial burden of tobacco-related cancers. Smoking cigarettes and bidis, as well as using smokeless tobacco products such as gutka, khaini, and chewing tobacco, significantly increases the risk of developing oral cancer. The cancer-causing chemicals present in tobacco repeatedly damage the cells lining the mouth and throat. Over time, this damage can lead to abnormal cellular changes that progress into cancer.

Experts emphasise that quitting tobacco at any stage can lower cancer risk and improve overall health outcomes. Limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining good oral hygiene, and addressing chronic irritation inside the mouth can also help reduce risk.

The Role Of Regular Dental Check-Ups

Routine dental examinations may play an important role in identifying suspicious lesions before they become cancerous. Dentists are often among the first healthcare professionals to notice early changes inside the mouth, including white patches, red lesions, abnormal tissue growth, or non-healing ulcers. Dr. Mukherjee advises individuals, particularly tobacco users, to undergo regular oral examinations even if they do not have symptoms.

"Early detection of potentially malignant lesions is often possible during routine dental visits. A small sore or ulcer today could develop into a major health issue tomorrow if ignored," he says.

Also read: 2-Minute Self-Check For Oral Cancer: Simple Things That Could Save Your Life

Advances In Cancer Treatment Make Early Detection Even More Valuable

Experts point out that cancer care has evolved significantly in recent years. Treatment is no longer limited to a single approach and can be tailored according to the stage and type of disease. Depending on the diagnosis, patients may benefit from surgery, including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and comprehensive supportive care. However, the effectiveness of treatment is often closely linked to how early the cancer is detected. Early-stage cancers generally offer more treatment options and better outcomes compared to advanced-stage disease.

Closing The Gap Between Symptoms And Diagnosis

The biggest challenge in oral cancer prevention is not the absence of warning signs but the delay in acting on them. Experts recommend seeking immediate medical evaluation if a mouth ulcer persists beyond two weeks, if there are unexplained patches or lumps inside the mouth, or if swallowing and speech become difficult. "Tobacco-linked cancers continue to claim lives not because they are impossible to detect, but because the gap between early symptoms and diagnosis remains too wide," says Dr. Samar.

Greater awareness, regular dental check-ups, tobacco cessation, and prompt medical attention for persistent symptoms can help bridge that gap and improve survival rates. For many patients, recognizing a seemingly minor symptom today could make the difference between a precancerous lesion and a life-threatening cancer tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.