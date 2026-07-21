Kolkata is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases along with other seasonal viral infections. A 10-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19. The child's condition is stable, and he is under close medical supervision. Three others tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a hospital in the city. All four patients reportedly developed common symptoms of Covid-19, including sore throat, fever and persistent cough. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Subhajit Sen, Consultant Pulmonologist & Critical Care Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Kolkata, said, "We are currently witnessing a rise in seasonal viral infections, particularly influenza and Covid-19."

Dr Sen added, "At present, we are treating three patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. One has recovered and is being discharged, while two required ICU admission due to low oxygen levels but have responded well to treatment and are now stable." Experts say that along with Covid-19, there is also a rise in influenza, adenoviruses, and rhinoviruses, which has led to a growing number of patients visiting hospitals with cough, fever, sore throat, and body aches.

Dr Sen stressed that there is no reason to panic, as the majority of infections are mild. However, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions should stay alert and continue following basic precautions to reduce their risk of severe illness. "Vigilance, not fear, is the need of the hour," said Dr Sen.

Covid Cases Are Rising, But Most Are Mild

Doctors confirm that Kolkata is seeing a genuine increase in Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. While more testing may be identifying additional cases, the rise is also linked to the seasonal spread of viruses. Dr Sen says that most Covid-19 patients are experiencing mild symptoms that are similar to common viral infections.

The current pattern closely resembles the Omicron wave. Most patients recover with supportive treatment at home, and only a small number require hospitalisation. However, people with existing health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), liver disease, or other long-term illnesses remain more likely to develop complications.

Common Symptoms To Watch For

The symptoms being reported are mostly the same as those seen in previous Omicron waves. Patients commonly experience:

Fever

Sore throat

Cough

Runny or blocked nose

Sneezing

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Some patients with underlying medical problems may also develop breathlessness and low oxygen levels. Doctors advise people not to ignore these warning signs, particularly if symptoms become severe or continue to worsen.

Which Variants Are Behind The Current Rise?

According to Dr Sen, the recent increase in cases is mainly linked to sub-variants of the Omicron lineage. Ongoing genomic surveillance by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) continues to monitor circulating strains.

Based on current evidence, these variants do not appear to cause more severe illness than earlier Omicron strains. There is also no clear evidence that they spread significantly faster than previous Omicron variants. Most patients continue to recover well with supportive care, although vulnerable groups still require close monitoring. "The encouraging aspect is that the vast majority of cases this season are mild and respond well to supportive treatment, with only a small proportion requiring hospitalisation," said Dr Sen.

Who Should Be More Careful?

Doctors advise certain groups to take extra precautions during this period. These include:

Older adults

Pregnant women

People with asthma, COPD, or other chronic lung diseases

Individuals with chronic liver disease or other long-term illnesses

People with weakened immunity

For these groups, even a mild viral infection can worsen existing medical conditions. Wearing a mask in crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, and seeking medical advice early can help lower the risk of complications.

Mistakes To Avoid If You Develop Symptoms

One of the biggest mistakes people make is ignoring symptoms or trying to manage the illness without consulting a doctor. Fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or a runny nose should not be dismissed, especially in people who have chronic illnesses.

Doctors explain that while most young and healthy individuals recover without complications, people at higher risk should seek medical advice early. Timely diagnosis can help in identifying whether the illness is Covid-19, influenza, or another respiratory infection.

Should Everyone Get Tested?

Routine Covid-19 testing is not necessary for every person with mild cold-like symptoms. Young and otherwise healthy individuals with mild illness often recover with rest, hydration, and supportive treatment.

However, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions should consult a doctor if they develop symptoms. If testing is recommended, it should be done promptly to confirm the diagnosis and guide treatment. Doctors also point out that it is difficult to distinguish Covid-19 from influenza or other viral infections based on symptoms alone. In hospitals, specialised respiratory tests can identify multiple viruses from a single sample when needed.

"When clinically indicated, we use multiplex PCR-based respiratory panels, such as the BioFire test, which can detect multiple viruses, including Covid-19 and influenza, from a single respiratory swab. If Covid-19 is detected, a confirmatory RT-PCR test may be performed to guide further clinical assessment and management," added Dr Sen.

Vaccination And Simple Precautionary Measures

Doctors continue to emphasise that vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the severity of Covid-19 and influenza, particularly among high-risk individuals. At present, there is no government recommendation for an additional Covid-19 booster dose. If future advisories are issued, older adults and people with chronic illnesses should be given priority. Annual influenza vaccination is also strongly recommended for vulnerable individuals.

Meanwhile, hospitals remain prepared for any increase in respiratory illnesses. Dr M. S. Purkait, Medical Superintendent at Techno India DAMA Hospital, said that although no admitted patient has been confirmed with Covid-19, two patients with lower respiratory tract infections are showing symptoms of mild Covid-19 and are being closely monitored. "Our Chest Physicians and Critical Care teams are closely monitoring their condition and remain on high alert to ensure timely intervention, if required," said Dr Purkait.

Following simple precautions such as wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, washing hands regularly, avoiding unnecessary exposure during high viral circulation periods, and seeking timely medical care can help people stay safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.