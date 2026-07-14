A total of eight Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in recent weeks. The health authorities are ramping up surveillance to prevent the situation from worsening. A 52-year-old man from the YSR Kadapa district tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms like fever and cough. Another 43-year-old man also tested positive and subsequently developed health complications. Both died while receiving treatment in the hospital. In response to the resurgence of cases, the Health Department has deployed special rapid response teams to the district.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. He shared the news on Sunday, July 12, in an Instagram video.

Due to the deaths in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has ordered targeted screening in bordering southern districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur. While there are zero confirmed cases in Odisha, the government has stepped up strict border surveillance to prevent the virus from spreading.

Should Indians worry?

Currently, there is no need to panic as the recent spikes are highly localised, small-scale clusters. Additionally, the majority of the Indian population possesses strong hybrid immunity from previous infections and extensive vaccination. Therefore, the risk of widespread severe disease remains very low.

"News reports indicate that two individuals in the Kadapa area of AP have died from Covid-19, followed by the diagnosis of additional cases. This situation is definitely not an increased call for panic or anything. The two deaths are significant because both patients had comorbid conditions, such as uncontrolled diabetes, liver issues, kidney problems, or other health concerns," says Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

"Patients with comorbid conditions can present with severe illness even with a simple flu virus, not just Covid, and may require ICU care. Sometimes, patients require a non-invasive ventilator, while at other times, they may need an invasive one as well. So there is absolutely no need to panic," Dr. Gude adds.

The current response from state health departments is a standard, precautionary measure to contain local transmission before it spreads. However, it is essential to watch out for any potential symptoms.

Warning symptoms to monitor

Covid-19 symptoms typically mimic the common flu, but you should monitor for the following progression of symptoms:

Initial signs: Mild fever, persistent dry cough, sore throat, and a runny or stuffy nose. Systemic symptoms: Extreme fatigue, generalised body aches, muscle pain, and occasional headaches. Gastrointestinal issues: Mild diarrhea, nausea, or abdominal discomfort. These symptoms are more common with certain sub-variants, not all. Severe warning signs: Shortness of breath, chest pain, a persistent feeling of pressure in the chest, or oxygen levels dropping below 93%.

Individuals in the affected areas should seek medical help immediately after the onset of symptoms for timely testing.

Precautions to take

To protect yourself and prevent the virus from travelling to vulnerable groups, practice these basics of Covid-19 prevention:

Mask up

Wear a well-fitted mask when visiting hospitals, clinics, or heavily crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Practice hand hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser frequently.

Isolate early

If you develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, stay home to avoid infecting others.

Protect the vulnerable

Take extra care around senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease, as they remain at a higher risk for severe illness. "Covid-19 is not returning. But people who have had or have liver disease, kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or heart disease; high blood pressure; or a stroke need to watch out for symptoms like, a productive cough or even a scant productive cough but a high fever and breathlessness," Dr. Gude adds.

Stay updated

Rely on official updates from the Health Ministry or your local state health department.

Covid-19 is still not over

"This is also a wake-up call that Covid-19 has become endemic, meaning occasional cases or even small outbreaks may occur. We still have all our weapons in the form of surveillance, genomic testing and reporting at our disposal. There is no cause for alarm or resorting to restrictions, but there is plenty of reason for caution. Persons with fever, continuous cough, sore throat or shortness of breath must not risk infecting anyone, get tested according to their doctors' recommendations, and consult a doctor without delay if they fall into any vulnerable group. Respiratory etiquette, frequent hand washing and vaccinations for those who qualify remain common sense measures. Our attention needs to be turned to preparation and the protection of vulnerable groups rather than to fearing the next Covid-19 epidemic across the country," recommends Dr. Shivaraj A L, Lead Consultant and HOD - Pulmonology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Health Department has deployed Rapid Response Teams to trace contacts, established a dedicated control room, and initiated sanitation drives in the affected areas. While Odisha has stepped up strict border surveillance, Maharashtra remains at a quiet baseline with only isolated, sporadic detections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.