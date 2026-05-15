22.1 Million Excess Deaths Linked To Covid-19 In 2020-2023, New WHO Report Estimates

A new report by the World Health Organisation has estimated that around 22.1 million excess deaths worldwide were linked to the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2023. The findings highlight the massive global health impact of the pandemic beyond officially reported Covid deaths alone. Excess deaths refer to the number of deaths above what would normally be expected during a specific period and include both direct Covid-related fatalities and indirect deaths caused by disruptions in healthcare systems, delayed treatment, and broader social effects of the pandemic. Experts say the figures provide a clearer picture of the pandemic's true human cost across the world.

What Does "Excess Deaths" Mean?

Excess mortality measures how many more people died during a crisis compared to expected deaths under normal conditions. As per a study in journal BMJ, it includes:

Deaths directly caused by Covid-19 infection

Deaths due to overwhelmed healthcare systems

Delayed diagnosis or treatment of other illnesses

Reduced access to emergency medical care

Health experts say excess mortality often gives a more realistic understanding of the impact of major public health emergencies.

Also read: "This Is Not Covid, Nor Influenza. It Spreads Very Differently": WHO On Hantavirus Outbreak

What Did The WHO Report Find?

According to the WHO analysis, the estimated 22.1 million excess deaths occurred globally between January 2020 and December 2023. The report also highlighted the significant gaps in global health data collection. By the end of 2025, only 18% of countries were submitting mortality data to the WHO within a year, while nearly one-third had never reported cause-of-death data at all.

As per report, only one-third of countries meet WHO standards for high-quality mortality reporting. Around half of the data have low or very low-quality data, or no reliable mortality data systems in place.

Out of estimated 61 million deaths recorded worldwide in 2023, just about one-third included cause-of-death information, and only one-fifth were backed by meaningful International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-coded data

The report suggested that the actual mortality burden of the pandemic was much higher than officially recorded Covid death counts in many countries.

Researchers noted that some regions had incomplete death registration systems or limited testing capacity during peak waves of infection.

Why Were Some Deaths Not Officially Recorded As Covid?

Experts say several factors contributed to underreporting:

Limited testing during early pandemic stages

Deaths occurring outside hospitals

Incomplete healthcare records

Differences in reporting standards across countries

In some cases, people may have died from untreated chronic diseases because healthcare systems were overwhelmed during Covid surges.

The Pandemic Also Disrupted Routine Healthcare

The WHO report highlighted how the pandemic affected healthcare services globally. Many countries experienced disruptions in:

Cancer screening

Vaccination programmes

Heart disease treatment

Diabetes care

Mental health services

Doctors say delayed medical care likely contributed to additional indirect deaths during this period.

Which Groups Were Most Affected?

Previous studies have shown higher Covid-related mortality risks among:

Older adults

People with chronic diseases

Immunocompromised individuals

Economically vulnerable populations

Healthcare inequalities and limited access to medical care also worsened outcomes in several regions.

Also read: Hantavirus Update: "This is Not Another COVID" Says WHO Chief In Message To Worried Tenerife Residents

Why Excess Mortality Data Matters

Public health experts say excess mortality estimates help governments and researchers:

Understand the true scale of health crises

Improve future pandemic preparedness

Strengthen healthcare infrastructure

Identify gaps in disease surveillance systems

The findings may also guide future public health planning and emergency response strategies.

Covid-19 Still Remains A Global Health Concern

Although emergency phases of the pandemic have eased in many countries, Covid-19 continues to circulate globally.

Experts continue to recommend:

Vaccination for high-risk groups

Good respiratory hygiene

Timely medical care for severe symptoms

Monitoring new variants also remains important. The WHO's estimate of 22.1 million excess deaths linked to Covid-19 between 2020 and 2023 underscores the enormous worldwide impact of the pandemic. Experts say the figures highlight not only deaths caused directly by the virus but also the broader consequences of healthcare disruption, delayed treatment, and global public health strain during one of the most significant medical crises in recent history.

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