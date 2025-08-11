Lung Health: These Natural Tips Will Boost Your Lung Health During The Monsoon

As the rainy season approaches, the air has a refreshing feeling that offers much-needed relief from the extreme heat. However, this season also brings health concerns, particularly for your respiratory system, in addition to the pleasant rains. The monsoon season increases humidity, encouraged the growth of mould and bacteria and raises the risk of viral and respiratory infections. These conditions can aggravate asthma, bronchitis and allergies, while sudden temperature changes weaken the immune system. Even healthy individuals may experience nasal congestion, breathlessness or reduced lung efficiency during this period.

Also read: Why Monsoon Triggers Respiratory Illnesses In India; 5 Ways To Stay Safe

Maintaining strong lung health in monsoon is essential to ensure optimal oxygen supply to the body, prevent seasonal respiratory illnesses and keep overall immunity robust. Fortunately, lung health can be improved naturally during the monsoon through the combination of healthy dietary choices, breathing exercises and lifestyle changes. Herbal remedies, steam inhalation, warm fluids and immune-boosting foods can help reduce mucus buildup, fight infections and improve lung capacity. Such easy and natural methods not only protect against seasonal illnesses but also enhance the lungs' ability to filter and process air efficiently. In this article, we outline simple and natural ways through which you can boost your lung health during the monsoon season.

Simple natural ways to boost your lung health in monsoon

1. Steam inhalation with eucalyptus oil

Steam loosens mucus, clears nasal passages and reduce respiratory discomfort. Eucalyptus oil adds antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits which greatly benefits your lung health. Inhale steam for 5-10 minutes once or twice daily, adding 2-3 drops of eucalyptus oil to hot water.

Also read: Lung Health: Eat These 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Lung Health

2. Drink warm herbal teas

Teas with ginger, tulsi or mulethi soothe the throat, reduce inflammation and strengthen immunity. Have 1-2 cups daily especially in the morning or evening can help keep the airways clear.

3. Practice deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises or Pranayama increase lung capacity, improve oxygen intake and strengthens respiratory muscles. Practice anulom-vilom or diaphragmatic breathing for 10-15 minuses daily to boost your lung capacity.

4. Include turmeric in your diet

Curcumin in turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that protects lung tissue. Add 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder to warm milk, soups or curries daily to achieve its many health benefits.

Also read: World Lung Cancer Day: Doctor Explains Why Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers Is On The Rise

5. Eat vitamin C-rich fruits

Eating vitamin C-rich fruits helps boost your immunity and protects against lung inflammation caused by infections. You are encouraged to add oranges, amla, guava, kiwi, Leonor other vitamin C-rich foods to your daily diet for better lung health.

6. Warm water gargle

Warm water gargles help relieve throat irritation and prevents bacterial buildup that can spread to the lungs. Gargle with warm salted water once daily, especially after going outdoors to maintain good lung health.

7. Maintain indoor air quality

While what air quality you inhale all day is out of your control, you can improve air quality when at home. It reduces exposure to mould, dust and allergens that can irritate the lungs. Keep rooms ventilated, clean fans and filters and avoid dampness indoors.

Also read: Weight Loss To Improved Lung Health: Performing This Yoga Routine Thrice Daily Can Provide Numerous Benefits

8. Consume garlic daily

Garlic contains allicin, which acts as a natural antibiotic and reduces respiratory infections. Eat 1–2 raw cloves daily or add to cooked meals to achieve benefits of this powerful vegetable.

9. Stay hydrated with warm water

Drinking warm water and staying hydrating keeps mucus thin and easier for lungs to expel, preventing congestion. Drink 8-10 glasses of lukewarm water throughout the day. Drinking 8-10 glasses of water is highly beneficial for overall health and immunity as well.

10. Light indoor physical activity

Light indoor physical activity keeps lungs active, improves circulation, and prevents respiratory muscle stiffness. Practice yoga, stretching, or light indoor walking for 20–30 minutes daily to ensure better lung health and overall wellbeing.

Also read: Sick Of Getting Sick This Monsoon? 10 Exercises To Boost Your Lung Health

11. Use honey for lung and throat health

Honey soothes respiratory passages and has antimicrobial properties which can protect your lungs from infections. Take 1 tsp raw honey with warm water or herbal tea once a day.

12. Avoid damp clothes and bedding

Avoiding damp clothes and bedding helps prevent mould growth that can trigger respiratory irritation and allergies. Dry clothes in sunlight or a well-ventilated area and change damp bedding immediately.

Incorporate these simple tips to your routine today to boost your lung health this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.