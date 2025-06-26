Sick Of Getting Sick This Monsoon? 10 Exercises To Boost Your Lung Health

We are more susceptible to getting sick during the monsoon season due to the high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and increased exposure to bacteria, viruses, and mould. These factors can compromise the respiratory system, aggravate allergies, and trigger infections like colds, flu, and bronchitis. The damp environment also creates a breeding ground for pathogens that can affect lung function. However, regular exercise particularly ones that target and strengthen the lungs can improve respiratory endurance, clear airways, and increase oxygen capacity. Certain exercises enhance lung efficiency and immunity, reducing the risk of falling ill during this vulnerable season. Read on as we share a list of exercises you must perform this monsoon to boost your lung health.

10 Exercises to boost your lung health during monsoon

1. Diaphragmatic breathing

This breathing technique strengthens the diaphragm and improves lung efficiency. Lie down, place a hand on your belly, and breathe in deeply through your nose so your belly rises. Exhale slowly through your mouth. Practicing for 5–10 minutes daily helps improve lung capacity and control.

2. Pursed-lip breathing

This helps keep airways open longer and releases trapped air. Inhale through your nose for two counts, then exhale slowly through pursed lips for four counts. It's especially helpful if you feel shortness of breath during the monsoon.

3. Walking at a brisk pace

A simple yet effective cardio activity, brisk walking increases heart rate and forces your lungs to work harder, thereby improving their endurance. Walking outdoors (if weather permits) also helps strengthen immunity, provided air quality is good.

4. Swimming

Swimming is a full-body aerobic workout that naturally emphasises breath control and lung strength. If done in a clean, indoor pool, it can be a powerful tool for enhancing respiratory function.

5. Pranayama

Specific pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and Bhramari (humming bee breath) improve oxygen exchange, clear nasal passages, and reduce stress, supporting both lung and immune health during monsoon.

6. Jump rope

Skipping rope is a great cardio workout that elevates your heart and breathing rates, helping improve oxygen intake and lung endurance. Start slowly and build up for 5–10 minutes a day to enhance respiratory strength.

7. Thoracic expansion exercises

These include deep breathing while raising your arms or leaning back to open your chest. This stretches the lungs and encourages fuller oxygen intake, which is especially useful when you're feeling congested or sluggish.

8. Dancing or aerobic exercise

Fun aerobic activities like Zumba or dancing at home can elevate your breathing rate while engaging different muscle groups. This challenges your lungs and boosts their ability to supply oxygen efficiently.

9. Resistance training

Using light weights or resistance bands during exercise increases your body's demand for oxygen. This puts your lungs to work and can gradually improve their strength and efficiency over time.

10. Singing or humming

Surprisingly, vocal exercises like singing or humming strengthen respiratory muscles and improve breath control. Even a few minutes of singing a day can improve lung function and help keep your airways clear during damp monsoon months.

Try these exercises today to boost your lung health this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.