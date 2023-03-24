Lung Health: Eat These 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Lung Health

What we eat greatly influences the health of our lungs

As the air we breathe becomes increasingly polluted, it's more important than ever to take steps to protect our respiratory health. One effective way to do that is to add more superfoods to our diets. These nutrient-rich foods are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can enhance lung function and help prevent respiratory conditions. Keep reading as we share seven superfoods that can help boost your lung health.

7 Superfoods that will boost your lung health:

1. Kale

Kale is a dark, leafy green that contains high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Eating kale may help reduce the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions.

2. Spinach

Spinach also contains high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help reduce the risk of COPD and other respiratory conditions. In addition, spinach is an excellent source of vitamin C, which can help improve lung function.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that contains high levels of vitamin C, folate and anti-inflammatory compounds. Eating broccoli may help reduce the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory conditions.

4. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants, which can help protect the lungs against the harmful effects of ir pollution and other environmental toxins. Eating berries on a regular basis may help improve lung function and reduce the risk of respiratory conditions such as asthma.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains numerous compounds that can boost immune function and reduce inflammation throughout the body, including the respiratory system. Regularly consuming garlic may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections and other respiratory conditions.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that contains a powerful anti-inflammatory compound called curcumin. Eating turmeric may help reduce inflammation in the lungs and improve lung function.

7. Ginger

Ginger is another spice that contains anti-inflammatory compounds. Drinking ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to your meals may help reduce inflammation in the respiratory system and improve lung function.

In addition to these superfoods, there are several other dietary and lifestyle changes you can make to improve your lung health.

Few tips for better lung health:

Smoking is one of the leading causes of respiratory disease and lung cancer. If you're a smoker, quitting is the most important step you can take to protect your lung health. Regular exercise can help improve lung function and reduce the risk of respiratory conditions. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking, most days of the week. Avoid exercising outdoors during times of high air pollution, and invest in an air purifier for your home to reduce exposure to indoor pollutants. Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face to reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Talk to your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated against flu, pneumonia and other respiratory infections.

By incorporating more superfoods into your diet, exercising regularly and taking steps to reduce your exposure to air pollution and other environmental toxins, you can help protect your lung health and reduce the risk of respiratory disease. Talk to your healthcare provider about other steps you can take to improve your respiratory health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.