Weight Loss To Improved Lung Health: Performing This Yoga Routine Thrice Daily Can Provide Numerous Benefits

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a sequence of 12 yoga poses performed in a flowing series to honour the sun and promote physical and mental well-being. It combines forward and backward bending postures, along with breathing techniques, to stretch and strengthen the body. Practiced regularly, it engages every muscle group, boosts circulation, and aligns the body with breath. Performing Surya Namaskar thrice daily can provide significant health benefits, as it not only enhances physical strength and flexibility but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance, making it a holistic workout for the mind and body. In this article, we outline some of the amazing benefits of performing surya namaskar thrice daily.

Achieve these amazing benefits by performing Surya Namaskar thrice daily

1. Improves cardiovascular health

Performing Surya Namaskar thrice daily provides a moderate cardiovascular workout, which enhances heart function and improves blood circulation. The rhythmic movements elevate the heart rate, strengthen the heart muscles, and promote efficient oxygen supply to the entire body.

2. Boosts metabolism and aids weight loss

The dynamic poses stimulate the digestive system, enhance the basal metabolic rate (BMR), and support calorie burn. Regular practice can help shed excess fat, tone muscles, and improve overall body composition, making it effective for weight management.

3. Enhances flexibility and posture

The sequence stretches and strengthens various muscle groups, including the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and hips, improving overall flexibility. This also corrects postural imbalances, alleviating back pain and preventing long-term musculoskeletal issues.

4. Strengthens the core and muscles

Surya Namaskar engages the core, arms, and legs, building strength in these areas. The planks and forward bends activate abdominal muscles, while poses like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) work on the shoulders and back, making the body more resilient and balanced.

5. Enhances lung function and breathing efficiency

The coordinated breathing pattern in Surya Namaskar improves lung capacity and oxygen exchange. It increases respiratory endurance, calms the nervous system, and enhances overall stamina and vitality.

6. Improves mental clarity and reduces stress

The meditative aspect of the practice relaxes the mind, reduces cortisol levels, and promotes emotional stability. Practicing it thrice daily can help alleviate anxiety, enhance focus, and foster a positive mindset.

7. Promotes better digestion

The forward bends and twisting poses in Surya Namaskar stimulate the abdominal organs, aiding digestion and preventing issues like bloating and constipation. It also boosts liver function and detoxification.

8. Strengthens immunity

Regular practice strengthens the immune system by improving lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. This helps the body combat infections, inflammation, and seasonal illnesses more effectively.

9. Enhances skin health

The improved blood circulation and oxygen supply promote a radiant complexion and delay signs of aging. Sweating during the practice also aids in detoxification, clearing the skin of impurities.

10. Balances hormonal function

Surya Namaskar regulates the endocrine system by stimulating glands like the thyroid, adrenal, and pancreas. This hormonal balance improves energy levels, regulates mood, and helps manage conditions like diabetes and thyroid disorders.

Practicing Surya Namaskar thrice daily acts as a comprehensive workout for the body, mind, and soul, making it a cornerstone for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.