Malaika Arora Demonstrates Full Surya Namaskar Flow, Calls It A Moving Prayer

Malaika Arora has long been a poster girl for mindful movement and spiritual wellness. This week, the fitness icon and founder of Diva Yoga once again turned to Instagram to share her deep-rooted connection with yoga. This time she demonstrated each step of the Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation, a 12-step flow she describes as "not just a physical practice, but a sacred mantra."

Surya Namaskar is both a physical workout and a spiritual practice, often done at sunrise to honour the energy of the sun. "Surya" means sun and "Namaskar" means greeting or salutation.

In her caption, Malaika writes, "Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi, dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature's eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer-a daily offering to the light within and around you."

For those inspired to follow along, here is a breakdown of the 12 steps Malaika demonstrated, along with the associated mantras she highlighted.

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Mantra: Om Mitraya Namaha.

Stand tall at the front of your mat. Bring your palms together at the chest in a prayer position. Keep your eyes closed and shoulders relaxed. This pose centres the mind and initiates the sequence with gratitude.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

Mantra: Om Ravaye Namaha.

Inhale and stretch both arms up and slightly back, keeping the biceps close to the ears. Arch the spine gently to open the chest and awaken energy.

3. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

Mantra: Om Suryaya Namaha.

Exhale and bend forward from the hips, bringing your hands down to touch the floor beside your feet. This pose stretches the hamstrings and invigorates the nervous system.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Mantra: Om Bhanave Namaha.

Inhale and step the right leg back. Bend the left knee and look up. Keep the fingertips on the floor. This opens the hips and strengthens the back.

5. Dandasana (Stick Pose / Plank)

Mantra: Om Khagaya Namaha.

Step the left leg back to form a high plank. Keep the body in one straight line and engage the core. This pose builds strength and stability.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute)

Mantra: Om Pusne Namaha.

Lower the knees, chest, and chin to the floor while keeping the hips slightly lifted. Eight points of contact: feet, knees, chest, chin, and hands. A grounding pose that connects body and breath.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Mantra: Om Hiranyagarbhaya Namaha.

Slide the chest forward and lift it into a gentle backbend. Keep the elbows close to the body and shoulders relaxed. A heart-opening posture that energises the spine.

8. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose)

Mantra: Om Maricaye Namaha.

Exhale and lift the hips up into an inverted V shape (Downward Dog). Press heels toward the mat and lengthen the spine. This strengthens the arms while calming the mind.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Mantra: Om Adityaya Namaha.

Step the right foot forward between the hands, mirroring Step 4. Sink the hips, open the chest, and breathe deeply.

10. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

Mantra: Om Savitre Namaha.

Step the left foot forward to meet the right. Exhale and fold forward from the hips, returning to the third pose. Relax the neck and focus inward.

11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

Mantra: Om Arkaya Namaha.

Inhale, sweep the arms up and gently back again. Feel the stretch across the front of the body, inviting in light and energy.

12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Mantra: Om Bhaskaraya Namaha.

Exhale and bring the palms back to the chest. Close the sequence with intention, grounding yourself in the present.

