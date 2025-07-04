Malaika Arora Performs The Warrior Flow Sequence With 11 Impactful Yogasanas

Yogasanas, or yoga poses, offer a wide range of benefits for the well-being of both the body and mind. And fitness enthusiasts like Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's workout routine has some of the simplest yogasanas, which enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and improve various other conditions. Recently, she shared a video from her rigorous fitness regime and captioned the post as “Channeling my inner warrior—strong, steady, and fierce on the mat.” She can be seen performing an array of yoga poses, which not only enhance mental and physical self but also boost energy and enthusiasm in the individual.

In the video, the fitness enthusiast showcases her “warrior flow sequence”, which includes the following yogasanas

Veerabhadrasana-1: Also known as Gaze up pose, Malaika can be seen raising her arms with one foot back and bending the front knee to perform it. This pose strengthens legs, arms, and back, improves balance, and enhances the body's focus.

Veerabhadrasana-2: In the standing yoga, Malaika can be seen keeping her gaze on her front hand. Meanwhile, she stands with legs wide apart, similar to the first pose, and her hands extended on both sides at 90 degrees, parallel to the floor.

Viparita Virabhadrasana: Next, she can be seen stretching the side body while opening up the chest, to perform the pose also known as Reverse Warrior pose. On the other hand, she gradually extends one of her arms straight up from the Warrior II position and slides her bottom hand down the back leg, creating a gentle backbend.

Utthita Parsvakonasana: Following the third asana, Malaika keeps her legs in the same position. Eventually, she reaches her right hand down beside her right foot while extending her left arm overhead, almost creating an extended side angle mountain.

Baddha Utthita Parsvakonasana: Also known as Bound Extended Side Angle Pose, it combines the legs posture of Utthita Parsvakonasana with a bind by clasping hands or wrists behind the back and touching the bent knee with the body.

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana-1: Next, she does a posture also known as Revolved Side Angle Pose, combining a lunge, a side bend, and a twist. It is attained by twisting the torso towards the front bent leg, while touching the floor with one hand and extending the other arm overhead.

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana-2: Following this, Malaika can be seen performing a combination of twists and bends of the body while keeping her hands extended and legs in the same first position.

Parivrtta Virabhadrasana-2: In this pose, she opens the chest and shoulders, twists her torso towards the back leg. Afterwards, she can be seen extending her arms in opposite directions, providing ample stretch in the body.

Chaturanga Dandasana: Also called Four-Limbed Staff Pose, this involves the actress beginning in Plank Pose, then lowering her body halfway down. However, she kept her elbows at a 90-degree angle and close to her ribs. After holding for a few breaths, she then quickly changed into the next position.

Bhujangasana: For the Cobra pose, she lay down on her stomach and lifted her chest with the help of her hands, resembling a cobra. This increases back flexibility and improves posture.

Adhomukhasavasna: For the last yoga pose in the sequence, also known as Downward-Facing Dog, she can be seen lifting her hips with her hands and feet touching the floor, forming an inverted V-shape with your body.

These exercises stretch the body and improve balance in the various joints. Additionally, this sequence helps in boosting confidence, enhancing digestion and addressing many other lifestyle issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.