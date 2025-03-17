Start Your Day With These Many Sets Of Surya Namaskar

Starting your day with a refreshing yoga session sets the tone for the day. Studies suggest that yoga can relieve anxiety, reduce stress, make you more flexible and offer many other impressive benefits. Surya namaskar or sun salutation, often considered as the ultimate asana is a popular dynamic sequence of twelve asanas. Surya Namaskar is a complete workout for your body. However, it is more than just an exercise. Surya Namaskar is immensely beneficial to your physical as well as mental health. For maximum benefits, you must perform many repetitions of Surya namaskar. If you are wondering, how many are sufficient for you, keep reading to know all the details.

How many sets of surya namaskar should you perform?

Beginners can start with 3 to 5 rounds. Meanwhile, those who are more experienced can aim for 12 to 24 rounds or more, depending on their fitness goals and comfort level.

Individuals trying to lose weight should also aim for 12 to 24 repetitions for effective results.

It's usually best to practice 3-5 times a day to reap the full benefits, but you can adjust the frequency based on your schedule and capabilities.

Start slowly and listen to your body to avoid overexertion.

What are the health benefits of surya namaskar?

It is a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups, improving strength, flexibility and endurance.

Performing Surya namaskar daily can help you burn calories and aid in weight management.

Surya namaskar also helps strengthen the immune system, preventing common illnesses.

The combination of breath work and movement can reduce stress and anxiety. It also promotes a sense of calm and well-being.

Surya Namaskar can help increase flexibility, promoting better overall mobility.

Surya namaskar also helps promote better digestion.

Practising Surya Namaskar can energize and revitalize the body, making you feel more alert throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.