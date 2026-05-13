Heart Attack In 40s: Why Are Healthy And Fit Individuals Still At Risk? Cardiologist Explains

Global heart attack rates are rising sharply. These incidents have become a significant global health concern. While cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a leading killer among older demographics, the most alarming contemporary trend is the sharp spike in cases among seemingly fit and healthy individuals in their 40s. This worrisome trend is primarily driven by hidden biological risks, chronic stress, and lifestyle metrics that physical appearance or gym fitness cannot measure. Additionally, the growing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and unhealthy diets adds to the burden of cardiovascular diseases.

While a person may look lean and exercise regularly, fitness does not guarantee cardiovascular health. "Just because you look fit in your 40s doesn't mean your heart is protected since there are plenty of risk factors that cannot be seen just by being physically active and maintaining good nutrition," says Dr. Ashish Kumar Govil, Associate Director- Interventional Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Causes of heart attacks in healthy individuals in their 40s

1. Hidden genetic risks and lipid disorders

A family history of early heart disease can genetically predetermine a person's arterial walls to be more prone to damage and plaque accumulation.

"Genes are very important, and having a strong genetic predisposition for early heart disease or an LP(a) cholesterol issue will lead to plaque formation regardless of how well you eat or exercise," adds Dr. Govil.

Standard cholesterol tests can miss specific genetic lipid markers, like elevated Lipoprotein(a). This condition causes aggressive plaque build-up in early adulthood.

2. Undiagnosed conditions

Hypertension and cholesterol issues can often go undetected in younger individuals, increasing the risk of heart disease without noticeable symptoms.

3. Chronic stress and cortisol spikes

Chronic stress and lack of sleep trigger blood vessel spasms, elevate baseline blood pressure, and increase blood clotting tendencies.

"Long-term stress at work, poor sleep quality, and chronically elevated cortisol levels trigger inflammation, leading to plaque instability and rupture," says Dr. Govil.

4. Thin on the Outside, Fat on the Inside (TOFI) Phenomenon

Some individuals can appear fit but carry dangerous visceral fat around internal organs, including the heart. This hidden fat accumulation drives low-grade, chronic systemic inflammation and silent insulin resistance, destabilising the vascular lining.

5. Over-exercising

High-intensity workouts significantly increase the heart's workload. "Excessive physical activity without proper rest causes inflammation in the heart muscles," adds Dr. Govil.

If an individual has an undiagnosed underlying issue, extreme physical stress can act as the final trigger for sudden cardiac arrest or plaque rupture.

6. Smoking and vaping

"Smoking is a major risk factor in younger patients. Casual use of cigarettes and vape devices severely damages blood vessels," says Dr. Govil.

"To sum up, fitness does not equal protection from cardiovascular risks. Testing lipids, blood pressure, and calcium scores is highly recommended since routine health assessments are unlikely to detect underlying risks," the expert recommends.

To reduce the risk of heart attacks and promote heart health, consider implementing the following tips:

1. Focus on whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit processed foods, sugars, and high-sodium items.

2. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Incorporate strength training exercises at least twice a week.

3. Practice stress management techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, or meditation. Find activities that help you relax, whether it's reading, painting, or spending time in nature.

4. Keep up with annual health check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall heart health, even if you feel healthy.

5. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation, and avoid smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke.

6. Prioritise good sleep hygiene and ensure you get enough restorative sleep each night, as poor sleep can contribute to heart disease.

Heart attack risk is highly preventable, with research showing that up to 80% of premature cardiac events can be averted through deliberate lifestyle adjustments and proactive medical management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.