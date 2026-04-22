Can You Get A Heart Attack Despite Normal Blood, Lipid And Sugar Tests? A Cardiologist Explains

Recent cases of sudden cardiac arrest among individuals who appeared healthy during routine check-ups have sparked concern: can standard medical tests truly guarantee heart safety? Cardiologists caution that the answer is no. While assessments such as blood tests, lipid profiles, and glucose levels provide valuable insights, they fail to capture the full range of cardiovascular risks. Dr. Navida Batra, MBBS, MD, DM, Consultant-Interventional Cardiology, Metro Hospital, New Delhi, explains, "Yes, having a normal set of blood tests, lipid profile, and blood sugar levels cannot rule out the possibility of suffering from a heart attack. It is necessary to have these tests done; however, there is a bigger picture of heart health."

Why Normal Reports Don't Guarantee Safety

A heart attack, medically known as myocardial infarction, typically occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked. While high cholesterol is often blamed, the reality is more complex.

Dr. Batra notes, "It is common for a heart attack to occur due to an obstruction in the coronary arteries caused by rupture of a plaque and not necessarily high levels of cholesterol. One may have normal cholesterol levels but still have unstable plaques that can rupture and form clots."

Also read: "Heart Attacks Aren't Silent, There Are Subtle Symptoms," Cardiologist Lists All Warnings Signs

This means that even individuals with "perfect" reports may carry hidden vulnerabilities in their arteries. These plaques may not significantly narrow the artery beforehand, making them difficult to detect through routine screening.

The Hidden Risk Factors Beyond Blood Tests

Cardiologists emphasise that heart disease is multifactorial. Several risk factors operate silently and are not always reflected in standard lab results.

Lifestyle-related risks remain a major contributor. High blood pressure, smoking, chronic stress, poor sleep, lack of physical activity, and obesity can all destabilise arterial health over time. Even when blood sugar and cholesterol appear normal, these factors can trigger inflammation and increase the likelihood of plaque rupture.

Genetics also plays a crucial role. Individuals with a family history of heart disease may develop cardiac problems earlier, even in the absence of abnormal lab values. As Dr. Batra highlights, "age and genetics matter too. Some individuals may have normal values but are relatively high-risk based on their background."

Advanced Markers That Routine Tests Miss

Traditional blood tests provide a limited snapshot. Increasingly, experts are turning to advanced markers to assess hidden risks. One such marker is lipoprotein(a), a genetically determined particle not included in standard lipid panels. Elevated levels can accelerate plaque formation and increase clotting risk. In addition, inflammatory markers and imaging tools like coronary calcium scoring can reveal early signs of artery disease that routine tests might miss.

Dr. Harnish Singh Bhatia, Consultant Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, adds, "routine assessments cannot capture all the information. New biomarkers such as lipoprotein(a), coronary calcium, or inflammatory markers can provide additional insights that are not apparent using conventional methods."

Another overlooked condition is coronary microvascular disease, which affects the smaller blood vessels of the heart. These vessels may not show blockages on standard tests, yet they can still impair blood flow and lead to cardiac events.

Real-World Cases: Not As Rare As You Think

Contrary to popular belief, such cases are not rare. Cardiologists in India increasingly report younger patients in their 30s and 40s presenting with heart attacks despite normal reports.

Dr. Bhatia explains, "In contemporary cardiology practice, it is not uncommon to see patients with normal routine reports presenting with acute coronary syndromes. Many of these are later linked to factors like lipoprotein(a), microvascular dysfunction, or transient clot formation." This trend underscores the limitations of relying solely on routine screenings as a measure of heart health.

Also read: Most Heart Risk Calculators Fail To Flag Heart Attacks In Indians, Finds Study

Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Even if your reports are normal, symptoms should never be dismissed. Warning signs like chest pain, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness, or discomfort in the arm or jaw may indicate an underlying cardiac issue.

Doctors stress that early medical attention can be lifesaving, especially in cases where underlying risks are not visible through standard testing. Normal blood sugar, cholesterol, and routine test results are reassuring, but they are not a guarantee against heart disease. A more comprehensive approach that includes lifestyle evaluation, family history, and advanced diagnostics is essential.

As Dr. Batra concludes, "Good laboratory findings are a positive sign but no guarantee of a healthy heart. Maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle, regular consultations, and vigilance against symptoms is crucial."

In today's context, where even seemingly healthy individuals are experiencing sudden cardiac events, the message is clear: don't rely solely on reports. Heart health goes beyond numbers, and staying proactive could make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.