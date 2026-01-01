Muscle strain is a common injury that occurs when a muscle or tendon is stretched too far or torn due to overuse, sudden movements, heavy lifting, or physical activity. It can affect people of all ages and fitness levels, causing symptoms such as pain, stiffness, swelling, muscle weakness, and difficulty moving the affected area. While mild strains often improve within a few days or weeks, more severe cases may require medical attention and a longer recovery period. There are several ways to relieve muscle strain and promote recovery.

Resting the affected muscle, applying ice during the first 24 to 48 hours, and using compression or elevation can help reduce pain and swelling. Staying hydrated, maintaining good posture, and getting enough sleep also play an important role in muscle recovery. In some cases, gentle massage, heat therapy after the initial swelling has subsided, and over-the-counter pain relief may provide additional comfort. Along with these measures, regular physical activity and proper muscle conditioning can help improve flexibility, strength, and overall muscle health, reducing the risk of future strains. Here are some exercises that can help reduce muscle strain.

Exercises For Muscle Strain

1. Gentle Stretching

Gentle stretching is one of the easiest ways to reduce muscle tension and improve flexibility. Stretching helps muscles stay loose and improves their range of motion, making them less likely to become strained during daily activities or exercise. Focus on major muscle groups such as the neck, shoulders, back, hamstrings, and calves. Hold each stretch for about 15-30 seconds without bouncing. Performing a few stretches every day can help muscles recover better and stay more flexible over time.

2. Walking

Walking is a low-impact exercise that improves blood circulation and keeps muscles active without adding much stress on them. Better circulation delivers oxygen and nutrients to muscles, helping them recover and function properly. Walking also helps reduce stiffness that can develop after long periods of sitting. A brisk walk for 20-30 minutes on most days of the week can support overall muscle health.

3. Cat-Cow Stretch

The Cat-Cow stretch is a simple movement which can improve flexibility in the spine and reduces tension in the back and neck. Start on your hands and knees. Slowly arch your back upward while lowering your head, then gently drop your belly toward the floor and lift your head and chest. Moving smoothly between these positions can help loosen tight muscles and improve mobility. This exercise is useful for people who spend many hours sitting at a desk, as it can relieve stiffness in the back and shoulders

4. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges strengthen the muscles of the hips, buttocks, and lower back. Weak muscles in these areas can cause other muscles to work harder than they should, increasing the chance of strain. To perform this exercise, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, hold briefly, and then lower them slowly. This helps improve stability and posture while reducing stress on the lower back and surrounding muscles. Start with 10-15 repetitions and gradually increase as strength improves.

5. Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder rolls are a simple exercise that can relieve tension in the neck, shoulders, and upper back. These areas become tight due to stress, poor posture, or long hours of computer work. Sit or stand comfortably and slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion, then reverse the direction. Performing this exercise for one or two minutes helps improve circulation and mobility in the shoulder joints. Regular shoulder rolls can reduce muscle tightness and help prevent minor strains.

6. Hamstring Strengthening Exercises

Strong hamstrings help support the hips and knees, reducing the chances of muscle injuries. Simple exercises such as standing leg curls can help build strength in these muscles. Stand upright and slowly bend one knee, bringing your heel toward your buttocks, then lower it back down. Repeat on both sides. Strengthening exercises improve muscle endurance and help muscles handle physical activity more effectively.

7. Calf Raises

Calf raises strengthen the muscles in the lower legs and improve balance and stability. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly rise onto your toes before lowering your heels back to the floor. This exercise helps support activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs. Strong calf muscles absorb force more effectively and reduce stress on other parts of the legs. Performing calf raises regularly can improve muscle function and lower the risk of strains.

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