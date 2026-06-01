Many people struggle with excess fat around the thighs and hips. These areas are common places where the body stores fat, especially due to genetics, lifestyle habits, and hormonal changes. While it is not possible to reduce fat from only one specific body part, regular exercise combined with a healthy diet can help lower overall body fat and improve muscle tone in the lower body. The good news is that there are several simple exercises that target the muscles in the thighs and hips. When you perform these exercises consistently, it can strengthen the lower body, improve flexibility, and support weight loss efforts.

Here are some effective exercises that can help reduce thigh and hip fat over time.

Exercises For Thigh And Hip Fat

1. Squats

Squats are one of the best lower-body exercises. They work the thighs, hips, glutes, and core muscles at the same time. This exercise helps build strength and burn calories, making it useful for people looking to reduce excess fat. To perform a squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if you are sitting on a chair while keeping your back straight. Return to the starting position and repeat. Beginners can start with 10-15 repetitions and gradually increase the number.

2. Lunges

Lunges are highly effective for toning the thighs and hips. They also improve balance and coordination while engaging several lower-body muscles. Stand upright and take a large step forward with one leg. Lower your body until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees. Push yourself back to the starting position and switch legs. Performing 10-12 repetitions on each side can help strengthen the muscles around the thighs and hips.

3. Side Leg Raises

Side leg raises specifically target the outer thighs and hip muscles. This exercise is simple and can be done at home without any equipment. Lie on one side with your legs straight. Slowly lift the top leg as high as comfortable, then lower it back down. Repeat the movement several times before switching sides. Regular practice can help tone the hip area and improve muscle definition.

4. Step-Ups

Step-ups are a great cardiovascular and strength-building exercise. They work the thighs, hips, and glutes while also increasing heart rate. Use a sturdy step, bench, or staircase. Step onto the platform with one foot and bring the other foot up. Step back down and repeat. Alternate legs for a balanced workout.

5. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are excellent for strengthening the hips, glutes, and upper thighs. They are particularly useful for people who spend long hours sitting. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling while squeezing your glute muscles. Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering your hips back down. Performing 12-15 repetitions can help improve lower-body strength.

6. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a simple full-body exercise that helps burn calories and improve cardiovascular fitness. They engage the thighs and hips while increasing overall energy expenditure. Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Jump again to return to the starting position. Performing this exercise for one to two minutes can be an effective addition to a fat loss routine.

7. Cycling

Cycling is a low-impact activity that works the thighs, hips, and calves. Whether done outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling helps burn calories and strengthen lower-body muscles. Regular cycling sessions can improve endurance and contribute to overall weight loss. Aim for at least 20-30 minutes of cycling several times a week for the best results.

8. Walking and Jogging

Walking and jogging are among the easiest ways to stay active and reduce body fat. These activities require no special equipment and can be done almost anywhere. Brisk walking helps increase calorie burn, while jogging provides a more intense workout.

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