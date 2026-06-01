Gut health and liver health are often discussed separately, but experts say they are closely connected. What happens in your gut can affect your liver, and what happens in your liver can influence many other systems in the body. Together, they play a major role in digestion, metabolism, immunity, and overall well-being.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post highlighting eight important facts about the gut and liver that many people may not know.

His message focuses on how everyday habits have a bigger impact on long-term health than most people realise.

1. Your Microbiome Is Not Fixed

According to Dr Sethi, the microbiome you have at 40 is not the same one you were born with. “The microbiome you have at 40 is not the one you were born with. You built it. You can rebuild it,” he says. Diet, lifestyle, medications, sleep and stress all influence the balance of bacteria in the gut over time.

2. Fibre Is Highly Underrated

He calls fibre one of the most underrated tools for health. Fibre helps feed beneficial gut bacteria, supports digestion and contributes to overall gut function.

3. Most People Don't Get Enough Fibre

Dr Sethi points out that many people eat less than half the fibre their body needs every day. This can affect digestion, gut bacteria diversity and overall health.

4. Colon Cancer Is Rising In Younger Adults

Another point he highlights is that the recommended age for routine colon cancer screening has dropped from 50 to 45 in many guidelines. According to the gastroenterologist, the rise in colon cancer among younger adults should encourage people to pay closer attention to lifestyle and dietary habits.

5. Fatty Liver Often Has No Symptoms

One of the biggest challenges with fatty liver disease is that it can remain silent for years. “Fatty liver has no symptoms until it's serious. Get your labs,” he advises.

6. The Gut, Liver And Brain Are Connected

The post also highlights the gut-liver-brain connection. “The gut talks to the liver. The liver talks to the brain. It's one system,” he explains. This is one reason why gut health can influence much more than digestion alone.

7. Diversity Matters

Eating the same foods every day may limit microbiome diversity. A wider variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds helps support a more diverse gut ecosystem.

8. 'Leaky Gut' Has A Medical Name

Dr Sethi notes that what many people call "leaky gut" is referred to in medical literature as increased intestinal permeability. Research continues to explore its role in digestive and inflammatory conditions.

The overall takeaway from Dr Sethi's post is simple: better gut and liver health often begins with everyday habits such as eating more fibre, choosing a variety of foods, and keeping up with routine health checks.

\r

\r



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.