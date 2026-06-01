Feeling tired all the time is often linked to stress, lack of sleep, or a busy lifestyle. However, a new study suggests that nutrition may also play a major role in how energetic and motivated people feel each day. Scientists are now looking more closely at the connection between certain vitamin deficiencies and chronic fatigue. A recent study from Japan has found that low levels of vitamin B12 and folate may be linked to chronic fatigue and reduced motivation, even in otherwise healthy adults.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrient, highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring the body receives enough essential nutrients to support overall health and energy levels.

What The Study Found

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University examined around 600 healthy adults to understand whether vitamin deficiencies could be contributing to fatigue. The team focused on vitamin B12 and folate, also known as vitamin B9, because these nutrients help regulate a substance in the blood called homocysteine.

Homocysteine is a natural amino acid produced by the body. However, when vitamin B12 and folate levels are too low, homocysteine levels can rise. Elevated homocysteine has previously been linked to conditions such as heart disease, dementia, and bone fractures. The new study suggests it may also be connected to fatigue and low motivation.

The researchers measured participants' blood levels of homocysteine, vitamin B12, and folate. They also assessed fatigue and motivation using standard questionnaires and rating scales. After analysing the data, they discovered a clear pattern: people with higher homocysteine levels generally had lower levels of vitamin B12 and folate.

Different Effects In Men And Women

One of the most interesting findings was that the effects appeared to differ between men and women.

Among men, higher homocysteine levels were linked to higher physical fatigue. In simple terms, men with lower vitamin B12 and folate levels were more likely to feel physically exhausted.

Among women, elevated homocysteine levels were linked to lower motivation. While they may not have reported the same degree of physical tiredness, they were more likely to experience a lack of drive or enthusiasm for daily activities.

Researchers adjusted their analysis to account for other factors that can influence fatigue, including age, sleep duration, workload, and eating habits. Even after considering these factors, the link between homocysteine levels and fatigue-related symptoms remained noticeable.

Why Are Vitamin B12 And Folate Important

Vitamin B12 and folate play several important roles in the body. They help produce healthy red blood cells, support nerve function, and aid in DNA production. They are also involved in energy metabolism, which helps the body convert food into usable energy.

When these vitamins are lacking, the body may struggle to function efficiently. This can lead to symptoms such as tiredness, weakness, difficulty concentrating, and reduced mental performance. In more severe cases, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause nerve damage and neurological problems.

Folate is equally important because it supports cell growth and repair. A shortage of folate can affect the body's ability to create healthy blood cells and may contribute to feelings of weakness and fatigue.

Professor Hiroaki Kanouchi from Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology, said, "This suggested relationship between vitamin B12, folate, and fatigue in healthy individuals may represent the first report of its kind."

Kanouchi added, "Blood homocysteine levels have traditionally raised concerns in relation to cardiovascular disease, dementia, and fractures. However, our findings suggest that attention should also be paid to fatigue and motivation in the future. To prevent an increase in homocysteine levels, it is important to avoid deficiencies in vitamin B12 and folate. Maintaining a well-balanced diet on a daily basis is essential."

What Causes These Deficiencies?

Several factors can contribute to low vitamin B12 and folate levels. Poor dietary habits are among the most common causes. People who do not eat enough nutrient-rich foods may struggle to meet their daily requirements.

Vitamin B12 is mainly found in animal-based foods such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. Vegetarians and vegans may therefore face a higher risk of deficiency unless they consume fortified foods or supplements.

Folate is found in leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils, citrus fruits, and whole grains. Diets low in these foods may increase the risk of folate deficiency.

Certain medical conditions can also interfere with nutrient absorption, making it harder for the body to obtain adequate amounts of these vitamins.

Maintaining Healthy Energy Levels

While the study does not prove that vitamin deficiencies directly cause chronic fatigue, it provides strong evidence that nutritional deficiencies may influence how energetic and motivated people feel. The findings suggest that persistent tiredness should not always be dismissed as a result of stress or overwork.

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