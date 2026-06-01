Menopause marks a significant transition in a woman's life. Medically, it marks the end of menstrual cycles, which triggers a host of physical and emotional changes. Due to significant fluctuations in hormones, the onset of menopause can lead to hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disruption, and vaginal dryness. One common challenge that many women face during this time is weight gain. It is caused by a combination of hormonal shifts, age-related metabolic changes, and lifestyle disruptions.

What are the causes of weight gain during menopause?

1. Hormonal changes

The most prominent factor contributing to weight gain during menopause is the fluctuation of hormones, particularly estrogen. As estrogen levels decline, this hormonal imbalance can lead to an increase in body fat, particularly in the abdominal area. Low estrogen levels are associated with insulin resistance, making it easier to gain weight while also complicating efforts to lose it.

2. Age-related changes

Ageing itself plays a role in weight management. As women age, their metabolism tends to slow down due to a natural decline in muscle mass. Muscles burn more calories than fat, so a decrease in muscle mass can impede weight loss and contribute to weight gain.

3. Lower calorie needs

Due to a slower Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), the body requires fewer daily calories to maintain itself. If a woman continues to eat the same amount of food without adjusting for this metabolic slowdown, gradual weight gain is inevitable.

4. Body composition changes

With age, the body's composition can shift, leading to an increase in fat tissue relative to lean tissue. This change can also affect how and where fat is distributed in the body, often increasing abdominal fat, which is linked to various health issues.

5. Lifestyle factors

Many women experience lifestyle changes during menopause, including modified physical activity levels and dietary habits. Stress, which can be heightened during this period, may lead to emotional eating or cravings for comfort foods. Additionally, the fatigue and sleep disturbances common during menopause can reduce motivation for exercise.

6. Psychological factors

The emotional toll of menopause, including mood swings, anxiety, and depression, can impact eating habits and physical activity levels. Some women may find solace in food, leading to weight gain, while others may feel too low-energy to engage in regular exercise.

Prevention strategies

Preventing weight gain during menopause requires proactive modifications to counter a naturally slowing metabolism and shifting hormones. Rather than following restrictive crash diets, emphasise sustainable, structured lifestyle changes.

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A nutrient-rich diet is essential for managing weight during menopause. Focus on whole foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing intake of processed foods, refined sugars, and saturated fats can help regulate weight.

2. Portion control

As metabolism slows, being mindful of portion sizes becomes even more important. Using smaller plates, measuring servings, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues can help maintain a healthy weight.

3. Regular exercise

Incorporating regular physical activity can significantly mitigate weight gain during menopause. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercise and strength training to build muscle mass and boost metabolism. Even moderate exercise has been shown to promote weight management and alleviate menopause-related symptoms.

4. Manage stress

Finding effective ways to manage stress is crucial for weight prevention. Activities such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and engaging in hobbies can help reduce stress and emotional eating.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking sufficient water can aid in weight management. Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger. Staying hydrated can also help control appetite and support metabolic processes.

6. Get quality sleep

Prioritise good sleep hygiene by establishing a regular sleep schedule and creating a calming bedtime routine. Poor sleep can negatively impact metabolism and appetite regulation, leading to weight gain.

Menopause can indeed present challenges when it comes to weight management due to a variety of biological, lifestyle, and psychological factors. However, with proactive strategies, women can effectively manage weight gain during this transition.

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