When most people think about prostate cancer, urinary symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty passing urine, or waking up multiple times at night often come to mind. However, doctors say that not every case begins with these classic warning signs. In some men, the first clue may be persistent fatigue, low energy levels, reduced sexual drive, or even a blood test showing unexpectedly low testosterone levels. According to Dr. Pooja Babbar, Consultant and Unit Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Manesar, Gurugram, low testosterone is increasingly being recognised as a factor that may warrant closer evaluation during prostate cancer assessment, particularly when accompanied by other concerning symptoms. While low testosterone does not cause prostate cancer, emerging evidence suggests it may sometimes be associated with more aggressive forms of the disease.

The Link Between Low Testosterone And Prostate Cancer

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass, bone health, sexual function, mood, and energy levels. Naturally declining testosterone levels are common with age, but significantly low levels may sometimes prompt further medical investigation.

"In clinical practice, we sometimes see patients with aggressive prostate cancer who also have low testosterone levels at the time of diagnosis. This does not mean low testosterone causes prostate cancer, but it can be an important part of the overall clinical picture," says Dr. Babbar.

Some studies have suggested that men diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer may be more likely to have lower testosterone levels compared to those with less aggressive disease. However, experts stress that the relationship is complex and still being studied.

Also read: Is Your Testosterone Low? 5 Symptoms Every Man Should Watch For

Why High-Grade Prostate Cancer Can Be Difficult To Detect

One of the challenges with high-grade prostate cancer is that it may not always produce obvious symptoms in its early stages. A patient may seek medical attention because of unexplained fatigue, low libido, reduced stamina, or concerns about hormonal health, while the underlying cancer remains undetected. This is why doctors encourage a comprehensive evaluation rather than focusing on a single symptom or laboratory result. In many cases, prostate cancer is discovered through a combination of screening tests and clinical assessment rather than symptoms alone.

Can A Low Testosterone Test Diagnose Prostate Cancer?

Experts are clear that testosterone levels alone cannot diagnose prostate cancer. Dr. Babbar explains that a low testosterone report should never be interpreted in isolation. Several other factors play a much more important role in determining whether prostate cancer is present. These include prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, MRI findings, family history, age, physical examination, and ultimately, biopsy results when required.

However, when testosterone levels are unexpectedly low, particularly in the presence of persistent symptoms or other risk factors, doctors may decide to investigate further.

Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore

While fatigue and reduced energy can occur for many reasons, experts advise men to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen over time.

Some warning signs that may require evaluation include:

Persistent fatigue or unexplained weakness

Reduced libido or sexual dysfunction

Difficulty urinating or changes in urinary habits

Blood in urine or semen

Unexplained weight loss

Bone pain or persistent back pain

A strong family history of prostate cancer

Early medical assessment can help identify underlying causes and ensure timely treatment if needed.

Also read: Men's Health: 4 Factors That Cause Low Testosterone Levels

Why Context Matters

Doctors emphasise that low testosterone should not automatically be viewed as a sign of cancer. Hormonal changes can occur due to aging, obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders, chronic illnesses, stress, and several other factors. "The goal is not to create unnecessary fear around low testosterone reports. The message is that persistent symptoms and abnormal test results should be understood in the right clinical context rather than being dismissed as a normal part of aging," says Dr. Babbar.

Low testosterone does not cause prostate cancer, nor can it diagnose the disease on its own. However, doctors say it may sometimes serve as an important clue when evaluating men for high-grade prostate cancer, especially when combined with persistent symptoms or abnormal screening results.

As awareness around men's health grows, experts encourage men to pay attention to subtle changes in energy levels, sexual health, and overall well-being. In some cases, what appears to be a hormonal issue may provide an opportunity for earlier detection of a more serious underlying condition.