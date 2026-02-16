Is Your Testosterone Low? 5 Symptoms Every Man Should Watch For

The role of the testosterone, which is known as the primary male hormone, is far broader than many realise. Its main role is to support muscle mass, improve the strength of bones, sexual drive and even the cognitive function. It naturally declines with age; significantly low levels can affect quality of life and overall health. Low testosterone, also called hypogonadism, is more common than many men assume. This is associated with impaired testosterone metabolism. According to a study published in 2023, the symptoms can be subtle at first, which is why they are often overlooked or blamed for stress, ageing, or lack of sleep and loss of muscle mass. Here are five important signs to watch out for.

5 Symptoms Every Man Should Watch For

1. Persistent Fatigue and Low Energy

Everyone feels tired from time to time. But if you are constantly drained despite getting adequate sleep, low testosterone could be a contributing factor. According to the American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines, testosterone deficiency is common among older males, and 4 in 10 males of 45 year and above have low testosterone. Men who face the low levels of testosterone often deal with the feeling sluggish, unmotivated or physically weaker than usual. Even routine activities such as climbing stairs or carrying groceries may feel more exhaustedIf fatigue is persistent and unexplained, it is worth discussing with a doctor.

Also read: Low Testosterone And Heart Attack: Is There A Connection? Expert Answers

2. Reduced Sex Drive

A drop in libido, which can be easily noticed, is one of the most common symptoms of low testosterone. While sexual desire naturally fluctuates due to stress, relationship factors or mental health, consistently low interest in sex may signal a hormonal imbalance. Some men may also experience fewer spontaneous erections or changes in sexual performance. It is important to understand that erectile dysfunction and low testosterone are not always the same thing, but they can be linked.

3. Loss of Muscle Mass and Increased Body Fat

Testosterone helps maintain muscle strength and regulate fat distribution. When levels fall, men may notice a gradual reduction in muscle mass despite regular activity. At the same time, body fat, especially around the abdomen, may increase. Some men also experience mild breast tissue enlargement due to hormonal shifts. If your exercise routine has not changed but your body composition has, hormones could be playing a role.

4. Mood Changes and Irritability

Testosterone affects mental health. Low levels of testosterone have been linked to your mood change, feeling of extreme irritability, anxiety, and even depression. Some men experience feelings of lower confidence or increased emotional sensitivity. Problems with concentration and mental clouding are also possible. These emotional changes are frequently overlooked, as they can be blamed on work-related stress or individual stress. But mental health can be greatly influenced by hormonal factors.

5. Reduced Bone Density or Frequent Injuries

Testosterone contributes to bone strength. Chronically low levels can lead to decreased bone density, increasing the risk of fractures over time.Although this is more commonly discussed in women, men are also at risk of osteoporosis if testosterone levels remain low for prolonged periods. Unexplained fractures or noticeable height loss should never be ignored.

Also read: Are Men Ready To Pop The Pill? Hormone-Free Male Contraceptive Pill Moves Closer To Reality

What Causes Low Testosterone?

Several factors can contribute to declining testosterone levels:

Ageing

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic stress

Sleep deprivation

Certain medications

Pituitary or testicular disorders

Levels typically begin to decline gradually after the age of 30, but significant drops are not considered a normal part of ageing and should be evaluated. If you experience multiple symptoms listed above, a simple blood test can measure testosterone levels. Doctors usually check levels in the morning, when they are highest. It is important not to self-diagnose or begin supplements without medical supervision. Testosterone replacement therapy is not suitable for everyone and requires careful monitoring.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.