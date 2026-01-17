India's Diabetes Burden: Healthy Eating Tips To Reduce Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

India is ranked second in the number of adults living with diabetes in 2024, with 90 million. China had the highest number with 148 million and the US ranked third with 39 million. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, included researchers from the International Diabetes Federation in Belgium and the India Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr A Ramachandran's Diabetes Hospital in Chennai.

Diabetes is a condition wherein you have high blood sugar levels. It usually happens when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the insulin produced isn't used effectively by the body. Diabetes, if not controlled, can lead to serious health issues like kidney damage, neuropathy, retinopathy, and heart disease, among others. If you're pre-diabetic, you can make certain diet and lifestyle changes to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Here are some healthy eating tips to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Healthy Eating Tips For Pre-Diabetics

1. Opt for Sugar-Free Drinks

Sugary fizzy drinks and energy drinks increase the risk of type 2 diabetes due to their high free sugar content, which also causes weight gain. Switch to plain water, unsweetened tea, coffee, or plain milk instead. Studies link unsweetened tea and coffee to reduced risk. Avoid fruit juices and smoothies since they have high levels of sugar.

2. High-Fibre Carbs

Refined carbs like white bread, white rice, and sugary cereals increase risk of diabetes by causing rapid blood sugar spikes. Choose wholegrains such as brown rice, wholewheat pasta, oats, and wholemeal bread as they have high fibre which prevents glucose spikes. You can also add pulses such as chickpeas, beans, lentils, fruits, vegetables, and unsweetened dairy. High-fibre foods also reduces risks of obesity, heart disease, and cancers.

3. Limit Red and Processed Meats

Red meats such as beef, lamb, pork, and processed ones like bacon, ham, sausages, are linked to increased type 2 diabetes risk. They are also responsible for heart issues and cancers. Opt for pulses, eggs, fish, chicken, turkey, or unsalted nuts instead for protein. Aim for one portion of oily fish like salmon or mackerel weekly as they are high in omega-3 fatty acid which protects the heart.

4. Increase Fruit and Vegetables

More fruit and vegetables in your diet can lower type 2 diabetes risk. Options like apples, grapes, berries, and green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, watercress, can be beneficial. You can choose fresh as well as frozen ones.

5. Opt for Unsweetened Dairy

Fermented dairy like unsweetened yoghurt and cheese are linked to reduced type 2 diabetes risk, regardless of full-fat or low-fat choice. Choose plain, natural or Greek yoghurt and plain milk over sweetened options. Consume three portions daily (200ml milk, 30g cheese, or 125g yoghurt) for calcium, which also helps in diabetes prevention.

6. Moderate Alcohol Intake

Excess alcohol intake increases type 2 diabetes risk through calories. This also affects weight loss. Follow guidelines which says no more than 14 units weekly, which can be spread over 3-4 days, along with alcohol-free days. Avoid binge drinking as it increases your risk of cancer.

7. Nutrient-Rich Snacks

Skip crisps, biscuits, sweets, and sweetened chocolates as they lead to weight gain and poor blood sugar control. Instead, choose unsweetened yoghurts, unsalted nuts, seeds, fruits, or vegetables. However, keep a check on your portions as it is one of the major factors. These options give you sustained energy and fibre without empty calories.

8. Eat Healthy Fats

Saturated fats from red and processed meats, butter, ghee, and baked goods increase cholesterol and heart risks, which eventually increases diabetes risks. Choose unsaturated fat sources such as unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, and oily fish. These fats give you energy while also protecting cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.