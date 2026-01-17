Statins Reduce Risk Of Mortality And Heart Problems In People With Type 2 Diabetes, Finds Study

A recent study found that statins helped to reduce the risk of death and serious heart-related problems in adults with type 2 diabetes. Statins are a type of medicine that lowers cholesterol by reducing the liver's production of it. It prevents the buildup of fatty plaque in arteries, thereby lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Statins decrease "bad" LDL cholesterol and increase "good" HDL cholesterol. Along with workouts and a balanced diet, statins can help protect arteries and the cardiovascular system. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is a condition wherein an individual has elevated blood sugar levels. This usually happens when the body doesn't make enough insulin or the insulin produced isn't used effectively, which leads to high blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes, if not managed, can lead to serious health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, and neuropathy, among others.

The study found that the benefits of statins were also seen in people who were considered to have a low risk of developing heart disease within the next 10 years. It also challenges the debate on whether preventive statin treatment is beneficial for patients who appear to have a lower risk of cardiovascular conditions.

People who suffer from type 2 diabetes have an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. However, doctors have not always agreed on whether statins are required for people whose short-term heart risk appears minimal. The new study highlights that statins can be beneficial for a much wider group of diabetes patients than previously believed.

The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, was led by scientists from the University of Hong Kong. The researchers examined health records from the IQVIA Medical Research Data (IMRD)-UK database. They aimed to understand the effectiveness and safety of starting statin therapy for primary prevention. Here, primary prevention means preventing a first heart attack or stroke before any such event has occurred.

For the study, the researchers focused on adults in the United Kingdom with type 2 diabetes between the ages of 25 and 84. These participants were then followed for 10 years. At the beginning of the study, the participants didn't have any serious heart disease or significant liver problems. This allowed the researchers to clearly assess the effects of statins without interference from any existing health conditions.

The researchers then compared people who began taking statins with those who did not take the medicines. They were grouped on the basis of the predicted 10-year risk of developing cardiovascular disease. This risk estimate is commonly used in clinical practice to guide treatment decisions.

The researchers found that statin use was linked to lower rates of death from any cause and few major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, across all risk categories. Also, participants who were classified as low risk showed measurable benefits. This directly challenges the belief that statins only benefit people who have a high risk of heart disease.

The researchers also observed that there was a very small increase in myopathy in one risk group. Myopathy refers to muscle-related side effects, which can include weakness or soreness and are a known but uncommon concern with statin use. No increase in liver-related problems was found, addressing another common worry among patients and clinicians.

Noting the above results, the researchers concluded that doctors should consider the advantages of statin therapy for all adults with type 2 diabetes, even if a person has a low short-term predicted risk of cardiovascular disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.