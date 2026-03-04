Case Against Kashmir MP Over Social Media Posts On Khamenei Killing Protests

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi for sharing "misleading content" on social media. The Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the Centre's response to the US-Israel attack on Iran and the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revered by Shia Muslims worldwide. Mehdi had uploaded videos of protests in Kashmir and the alleged assault of a woman protester during clashes with security personnel on Monday.

Hitting back after the FIR was filed, Ruhullah's office said in a post on X, "The same administration that couldn't find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation's leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did."

Srinagar Police has registered FIR No. 02/2026 against @RuhullahMehdi under BNS Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) at Cyber Police Station, Srinagar for what they term "circulation of misleading content."



The same administration that couldn't find the courage to condemn a… pic.twitter.com/ZCEA6qAkGr — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) March 3, 2026

Police said the FIR against the Srinagar MP and Junaid Azim Matoo, the city's former Mayor, was registered based on "credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities". "Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," a police statement said, adding that an investigation is on and further action shall follow.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to making or publishing false or misleading information, jeopardising the sovereignty, unity and integrity or security of India, and action or intent likely to cause fear or alarm to the public, inducing it to commit an offence against the State.

Mehdi, however, is unfazed and said the FIR won't silence him. "The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to recite government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR," his office said on X.

Earlier, Mehdi slammed the administration for allegedly scaling down or withdrawing his security detail and suspending his Facebook account. "Some fools in J&K Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable," he said in a post on X.

Some fools in J&K Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable!

Neither am I fascinated by these petty things nor scared by their absence… — Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) March 3, 2026

The estranged National Conference leader, who has frosty ties with the party leadership, said that he would rather follow in the footsteps of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi Mustafa, who was killed by terrorists. "Neither am I fascinated by these petty things (security detail) nor scared by their absence around me. My father was martyred standing for his people. That's what fascinates me. That's my course," he said.

"I am a citizen of this country and I will exercise my rights to stand up against your atrocities, violation of laws, freedom and democracy given to us by the Constitution to the last drop of my blood. Take whatever little (security) you have left there. These foolish acts will not stop me," he said.

👉#𝗦𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸.#SrinagarPolice has taken serious cognizance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain News Channels,… — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) March 3, 2026

Police have filed a separate FIR against several media outlets and social media handles as part of the crackdown on "fake news and misinformation network". Facebook pages of three prominent newspapers in Srinagar have been taken down. According to police, it has taken serious note of the "deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets, and individuals across electronic and social media platforms." Several profiles have been identified, and individuals concerned have been summoned to the Cyber Cell of Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Investigation is actively underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved."