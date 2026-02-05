Statin Muscle Pain: What You Should Know About This Side Effect Of Cholesterol-Lowering Medicine

Elevated cholesterol levels have become a growing health concern over the past few years. When left uncontrolled, high cholesterol levels can lead to serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues. Cholesterol medication, specifically statins, is commonly prescribed in conjunction with diet and lifestyle interventions to promote healthy cholesterol levels. For the unversed, statins are a class of medications used to lower cholesterol levels in the blood. They work by inhibiting an enzyme in the liver that plays a central role in the production of cholesterol. By reducing the cholesterol levels, statins help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and related complications.

While statins are generally safe, several individuals experience some unwanted symptoms, including muscle pain, which range from mild aches to, very rarely, severe muscle damage.

Statin Muscle Pain: Causes, symptoms and more

Statin-associated muscle symptoms are the most frequent reason patients stop taking the medication. While clinical trials report these aches in about 5% of participants, real-world observational studies suggest as many as 10% to 30% of users may experience some form of muscle discomfort. "Most of these muscle symptoms are mild, reversible and managed without having to stop taking the medication," says Dr. Vivek Kumar, Director - Interventional Cardiology and Head of Structural Heart Program at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

Why does this happen?

"There is an enzyme in your liver that is responsible for producing cholesterol; this is the same enzyme that produces energy within muscle cells- by blocking the production of this enzyme, statins may result in less energy being available to muscle cells, which in turn may lead to irritation of muscular fibres. Some users may experience this if they take higher doses, are older, are suffering from renal dysfunction or have medications that interact with statins. Severe breakdown of muscle tissues can occur, but it is very rare," explains Dr. Kumar.

What are the symptoms of statin-related muscle pain?

Statin-related muscle pain is most commonly described as having symmetrical pain, stiffness or weakness in the legs, arms, and shoulders. It is often described as similar to a workout ache. "This type of discomfort can last even when at rest. Alarming signs to look out for would include severe weakness, dark coloured urine and/or fever. Blood tests that measure creatine kinase level can be used to confirm any possible involvement of muscles," adds Dr. Kumar.

What are the other side effects of statins?

Statins may cause mild side effects like bloating, rash, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Statins can lower your brain's performance, contribute to memory loss and even early dementia in some cases.

Statins can increase liver enzymes, which may indicate liver inflammation or damage. Therefore, individuals on statins must undergo regular liver function tests.

"There is a possibility of small elevations of blood sugars, especially in those with a risk of developing diabetes. Serious side effects are rare, and the overall heart-protective benefits of statin therapy exceed the likelihood of these side effects for the vast majority of patients," Dr. Kumar adds. Also, these side effects are usually reversible upon discontinuation of the medication.

Should you stop taking statins due to muscle pain or any other side effects?

"You must always consult your doctor before stopping statin intervention therapy. In those with muscle side effects, we may temporarily discontinue the patient's statin therapy, check labs for the presence of muscle injury and adjust the dose accordingly or switch to a different type of statin to avoid further muscle complaints. If muscle complaints persist despite use of alternative medications or lower doses of administration, the use of combined lifestyle change or non-statin agents may be useful. Also, many patients tolerate lower-dose treatment with statins extremely well," he recommends.

