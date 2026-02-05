K-Dramas To 'Love Games': Korea-Linked Searches Soar Following Ghaziabad Deaths

In the aftermath of the tragic deaths of three sisters in Ghaziabad, online searches related to South Korean culture have surged sharply across India, according to Google Trends and social media data. While the incident has triggered a national debate on digital addiction and parental supervision, it has also drawn renewed attention to the growing influence of the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, in Indian homes.

Police investigations revealed that the sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, were deeply involved in a task-based online "Korean love game" and consumed large amounts of Korean digital content. Soon after these details emerged, search terms such as "Korea game", "Korea Love" and similar keywords began trending nationwide, largely driven by concerned parents and curious users seeking to understand the digital platforms involved.

K-Dramas and Virtual Romance Still Trending

Despite the sombre context, interest in Korean entertainment remains strong. Searches for upcoming K-dramas, virtual dating storylines and OTT releases linked to South Korean content continue to trend in India. Industry experts say Korean shows offer emotionally intense storytelling and idealised relationships, which appeal strongly to young viewers looking for escapism.

Streaming platforms report that K-dramas remain among the most searched non-English content categories in India, especially in urban centres.

Beauty, Language and Lifestyle Influence

Beyond entertainment, Korean beauty trends are also gaining ground. Searches for "glass skin", "Korean skincare routine" and ingredients such as snail mucin have risen sharply, reflecting a shift among Indian youth towards hydration-focused skincare rather than traditional fairness products. There has also been a noticeable increase in searches for online Korean language courses, driven by fans wanting to watch dramas without subtitles.

As India reflects on the Ghaziabad tragedy, experts stress the need for digital awareness, open family conversations and healthier engagement with online culture, no matter where it comes from.