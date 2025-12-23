Dietitian Shares Tips To Turn Hot Chocolate Actually Healthy

It is the season for hot chocolate. The rich and creamy beverage is comforting and can be made easily at home. Drinking hot chocolate during winter gives you warmth, psychological comfort, and mood-boosting effects. It also triggers the release of endorphins and serotonin, which helps boost mood. However, it is a high-sugar, calorie-dense drink and people following a diet don't want to include it in their diet. The holiday season already increases calorie intake and drinking hot chocolate will only add to it. However, when prepared using scientifically supported ingredient choices, it can serve as a functional beverage providing antioxidants, minerals, and macronutrient balance, said Deeksha Sehwag, Senior Dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Manesar to NDTV.

The nutritional quality of hot chocolate largely depends on the type of cocoa used, the sweetener source, and the inclusion of protein and bioactive compounds. Sehwag shares ways to make your regular hot chocolate healthy so that you can relish it during the holiday season.

Key Ingredients That Make Hot Chocolate Healthier

1. Natural Unsweetened Cocoa Powder or Dark Chocolate (more than 70% Cocoa)

Cocoa is rich in flavonoids such as epicatechin and catechin, which exhibit antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective effects. These compounds improve endothelial function, reduce oxidative stress, and may positively influence cognitive performance and mood. Make sure to avoid alkalised or heavily processed cocoa, as it can significantly reduce the polyphenol content.

2. Milk Base with Adequate Nutritional Value

Instead of full-fat milk, opt for low-fat dairy milk. It provides high-biological-value protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and phosphorus. Fortified soy milk offers comparable protein content to dairy milk and is suitable for people with lactose intolerance. Other fortified plant-based milks may also boost calcium and vitamin D levels but are low in protein content.

3. Controlled Use of Natural Sweeteners

Refined sugar increases glycaemic load and has no micronutrient benefit. You can also use healthier alternatives, which include; jaggery, date syrup, honey or non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia. Sweeteners should be used sparingly to maintain metabolic control.

Jaggery or date syrup, which contain trace minerals such as iron and potassium.

Honey, which provides antioxidant compounds.

Non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia, particularly for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

4. Inclusion of Healthy Fats

You can also add some form of healthy fats. Small quantities of unsaturated fats from nuts, nut butters, or coconut milk enhance satiety and improve the absorption of fat-soluble polyphenols present in cocoa. These fats also help moderate post-prandial glucose responses.

5. Functional Spices

Spices such as cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, and nutmeg add bioactive compounds. These have anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitising, digestive, and neuroprotective properties, which enhance the therapeutic potential of the beverage.

6. Fortifying with Protein

Adding protein transforms hot chocolate into a nutritionally balanced beverage. Protein addition reduces glycaemic load, improves satiety, and makes hot chocolate suitable even as a post-exercise drink or evening snack. You can include protein in the following ways:

Unflavoured whey protein isolate supports muscle protein synthesis and recovery

Plant-based protein powders (pea, soy, brown rice) offer vegan alternatives

Skim milk powder or high-protein milk increases protein density

Greek yoghurt (added after slight cooling) supports gut health

Collagen peptides provide structural amino acids beneficial for joint and skin health.

Sehwag says that when hot chocolate is prepared with minimal added sugar, high-quality cocoa, and adequate protein, it can contribute to antioxidant intake, metabolic stability, and psychological comfort. "It may be included safely in balanced diets for children, physically active individuals, and adults managing stress or environmental oxidative exposure. Hot chocolate can shift from being a sugar-dense beverage to a functional drink when made with real cocoa, controlled sweeteners, and protein enrichment. The focus should be on antioxidant density and glycaemic moderation," she added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.