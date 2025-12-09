Nutritionist Shares Easy High-Protein Quinoa Stir-Fry

Quinoa has become one of those foods everyone talks about, but not everyone knows how to use it. It is light, filling, and naturally packed with protein and fibre. But despite all that, many people still find quinoa a little “boring.” That is usually because they do not know how to add flavour to it. The good news? With the right tricks, quinoa can taste as good as your favourite comfort food. One of the easiest ways is to treat it like fried rice — simple, tasty and loaded with veggies.

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared a recipe on Instagram that does exactly this. She has posted her Quinoa Stir Fried (Fried Rice Style) recipe and called it “a brilliant recipe… high in fibre, high in protein… with the goodness of quinoa and the taste of fried rice.” And honestly, that description fits perfectly.

Her method is easy. You start by soaking 1 cup of quinoa in 2 cups of water for an hour. Then cook it just like rice. This step makes the grains softer and helps them turn fluffy instead of mushy.

Next comes the flavour base. She heats a little oil, adds finely chopped garlic, then throws in onions, carrots, beans, bell peppers and cabbage. Salt, black pepper, and green chillies go in for that simple but solid seasoning. She also reminds us not to overcook the veggies, so they stay crunchy.

Once the veggies are ready, the cooked quinoa is added. Then comes the fried-rice magic — vinegar, soya sauce and chilli sauce. A quick toss for 2–3 minutes, and the dish comes together beautifully.

For those who want more protein, Pooja suggests easy add-ons:

Boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Tofu

Edamame

Shredded or minced chicken

Serve it hot with a side salad, and you have a balanced meal that's quick, wholesome, and tastes like comfort food without the guilt.

This quinoa stir-fried recipe is a great option for weekday lunches, meal prep, or even dinner when you want something filling but not heavy. Plus, it is customisable depending on what you have at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.