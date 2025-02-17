Nutritionist Shares Quinoa Cooking Hacks For Better Nutrition

As more individuals look for wholesome whole grains to include in their diets, quinoa gains more popularity among the masses. Often referred as the best "super grain" by many due to its abundance of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and other minerals, quinoa is also very easy to prepare. But, do you know the right way to cook it? if not, nutritionist Palak Nagpal is here to help. In her latest Instagram post, Palak shares the best cooking hack for quinoa, which maximises its benefits. Here is the detailed recipe:

1. Start off with soaking quinoa for at least 2 hours.

2. Then, drain the water and add 2 cups of fresh water to 1 cup soaked quinoa.

3. Add 1/2 tsp salt & a pinch of turmeric powder.

4. Now, cook on low flame for about 15 mins with the lid on.

5. Flavour it to your liking and enjoy.

Sharing the benefits of Quinoa, Palak writes, "Quinoa is a gluten-free alternative to starchy grains. It is high in protein and an important plant source of all nine essential amino acids. It gives you a feeling of fullness and contains more fiber."

