'Made-In-India' Fighter Engines To Power 5th-Gen Stealth Jets: Rajnath Singh

India will indigenously build its fifth-generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced, reflecting the country's resolve to become self-reliant in the Defence sector. Speaking at the ET World Leaders' Summit, Mr Singh said that engine manufacturing work is about to begin in India jointly with the French company Safran.

"Today, we have also taken steps forward in the direction of building Fifth Generation fighter aircraft. We have also moved towards manufacturing the aircraft's engine in India itself. We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran," the minister said.

India has been working on the ambitious 'Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft' (AMCA) project to build the country's first fifth-generation jet. Under the project, five prototypes of the AMCA are being planned, and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Ministry has invited an Expression of Interest for developing these prototypes.

Speaking at the Summit, he also highlighted the recent breakthroughs in indigenous capability, pointing to the Tejas light combat aircraft as a "splendid example".

"Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. It's not that we aren't facing challenges in this endeavour, but we have resolved that we will find solutions to every problem and will definitely establish the full capability to build fighter aircraft in India," the minister said.

The AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, are planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force.

The Defence Minister also shared an update related to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) while talking about India's indigenous defence capabilities. Besides earlier orders for 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore, the HAL has received new orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, he said.