Bone Density To Hormonal Balance: Why Women Must Prioritise Protein Intake

Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps support overall health. While protein is essential for everyone, it is particularly important for women due to various physiological factors. Beyond muscle growth and weight management, it helps improve bone density, supports hormone function and promotes skin and hair growth. Yet, many women across different age groups and lifestyles do not meet their daily protein requirements, often due to inadequate awareness, restrictive diets, or prioritising other nutrients instead.

"Protein is more than just a nutrient; it is a fundamental building block that supports nearly every function in the body. Ensuring optimal protein intake is essential for women's long-term health, hormonal balance, strength, and overall well-being," explains Ms Deepali Sharma, a Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

1. Helps fulfil physiological demands

"Women experience unique physiological demands throughout life during menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause. Each stage increases the body's need for protein to support tissue repair, maintain muscle mass, and regulate metabolic processes. Adequate protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing cravings and energy dips that are common during hormonal fluctuations," Ms Sharma explains.

2. Preserves lean muscle mass

Protein is crucial for preserving lean muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. "For women, this decline starts earlier and progresses faster compared to men, making them more vulnerable to reduced strength, slower metabolism, and conditions like osteoporosis and sarcopenia." A protein-rich diet, combined with strength training, helps maintain muscle strength, bone health, and overall mobility.

3. Supports weight management and exercise performance

The expert further highlighted that protein enhances satiety, helping women manage weight more effectively without extreme dieting.

Additionally, for women with active lifestyles, protein becomes even more important. It aids muscle recovery, improves endurance, and supports better performance during workouts or daily physical activity.

4. Skin, nail and hair growth

It also supports healthy hair, skin, and nails, which are often affected by nutritional gaps or hormonal shifts.

How to boost protein intake

Good sources of protein include eggs, dairy, poultry, fish, lentils, beans, nuts, seeds, and soy products. Incorporating a balanced mix of plant and animal proteins ensures complete amino acid intake.

Planning and preparing meals in advance can help ensure you include enough protein sources throughout the week.

Consider protein shakes or powder to supplement your diet, especially after workouts for muscle recovery. However, it is essential to consult an expert before adding any supplements to the diet.

"Prioritising protein is not a trend, it's a long-term investment in strength, resilience, and holistic health. For women, meeting daily protein needs can transform energy levels, metabolic health, and overall quality of life," Ms Sharma concluded.

(Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.