Feeling Bloated After A Protein-Heavy Diet? Nutritionist Suggests Gut Cleanse For Relief

When starting a fitness journey, many beginners turn to protein-rich diets to accelerate muscle growth and weight loss. However, a sudden surge in protein consumption can sometimes lead to uncomfortable digestive issues such as bloating, gas and stomach discomfort.

While protein is essential for building and repairing muscles, a diet that is too heavy on protein can strain your gut, leading to digestive problems. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains how it all works.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "When stomach acid, enzymes, or bile are not working optimally, protein does not get broken down fully in the stomach. Those larger fragments reach the intestine, feed the wrong microbes, and that is when you feel the bloating, gas, or fatigue."

The nutritionist suggests incorporating a gut cleanse into your diet to provide relief and promote a healthy stomach. By resetting your digestive system, you can alleviate bloating and other issues, allowing you to focus on your fitness goals without discomfort.

Gut Cleanse To Improve Protein Absorption

1. Dietary adjustments – Consume foods that naturally support stomach acid and enzymes, such as lemon, ginger and apple cider vinegar. Eat pineapple and papaya, both of which contain protein-digesting enzymes. Include good fats like avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds in your diet to improve bile flow.

2. Hydrate – For a gut cleanse, focus on overall hydration with plain water, herbal teas and water-rich foods. While the body naturally detoxifies itself, proper hydration is key for supporting digestive function, regular bowel movements and a healthy gut microbiome. Limit the consumption of caffeine and alcohol.

3. Manage stress – During a gut cleanse, it is crucial to manage stress because the gut-brain axis intimately links your brain and digestive system. Stress activates the "fight or flight" response, which can negatively affect gut motility, increase inflammation and disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. Digestive distress can also increase anxiety and stress, creating a negative cycle.

4. Prioritise sleep – Relaxed and deep sleep is crucial for gut health as it helps regulate the gut microbiome and reduces stress hormones. To support gut cleansing, aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.

5. Stay active – Consistent movement is a powerful way to support your gut health. It stimulates digestion, reduces stress and promotes a more diverse and balanced gut microbiome. Regular activity can significantly improve your digestive wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.