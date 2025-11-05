"Got Our As*es Handed To Us": Vivek Ramaswamy On Zohran Mamdani's Victory

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy offered a candid message to Republicans after Democrats won in three key races in the US, including Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City's mayoral election.

In a video shared on X, Ramaswamy acknowledged the defeats openly. Stating that they lost in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City, he added, “We got our a**es handed to us, in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three.”

He went on to outline two lessons that Republicans should take from the results. “There's two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully,” Ramaswamy said.

The first, he explained, is the need for the party to prioritise affordability, tackling the everyday costs that impact Americans. “Number one, our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American dream affordable. Bring down costs, electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs, and housing costs, and lay out how we're going to do it,” he said.

The second lesson concerns identity politics. Ramaswamy urged Republicans to steer clear of it and focus instead on shared values. “And number two, cut out the identity politics. It doesn't suit Republicans. It's not for us. That's the woke left's game, not ours. We don't care about the colour of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character. That's who we are,” he said.

Sharing the video on X, Ramaswamy captioned it, “Lessons from tonight, no sugar coating.”

Vivek Ramaswamy's video went viral, garnering over two million views within hours of being shared. It also sparked online discussions, with many echoing his points on affordability and identity politics.

One user wrote, “This is exactly it. Republicans aren't inspiring anybody with the 24/7 Trump glaze session and identity politics. People can't afford to have backyard BBQ's…some people aren't even having kids because life is unaffordable,” highlighting voters' frustration with rising costs.

Another user added, “I've always leaned Republican, but I'm troubled by how the party now seems focused more on religion and colour than its core principles,” pointing to unease over the party's emphasis on identity issues.

Practical concerns were also raised. “If nothing changes with housing and essentials, Republicans are in trouble…Some short-term pain may be better for America in the long run,” read a comment.

There was also criticism of the GOP for prioritising culture over economics, with one user saying, “Voters aren't swayed by identity theatre when rents devour 40% of median NJ incomes…or VA's healthcare premiums outpace wage growth by 15%.” The user urged a focus on deregulation to cut housing and grocery costs and expand affordable energy.

Ramaswamy's remarks came after Democrats pulled off a string of victories in the first major elections in the US since Donald Trump regained the presidency, with wins across the country including Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.