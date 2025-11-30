Are You Eating Enough Protein? Expert Highlights Growing Daily Gap In Diets

Protein continues to be one of the most overlooked nutrients in everyday Indian diets, despite being essential for healing, immunity, strength and overall wellbeing. In a recent episode of Raj Shamani's ‘Figuring It Out' podcast, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija broke down why the country's widening protein gap needs immediate attention – and why fixing it could transform your health. In the conversation, Pooja delivered a powerful reminder about the role of protein, calling it "the most essential immune factor." She explained that proteins function like soldiers in the body, protecting against disease, promoting healing and preserving strength.

Pooja clarified that protein becomes essential if the body wants to prevent disease, defend against infections, or heal wounds. She emphasised that a healthy daily protein intake is the foundation of immunological power, saying, “They are like soldiers.”

“Every time you want to fight a disease, you want to stay strong, you want to protect yourself from illness, repair, injury, you need protein,” Pooja said.

The body relies on protein-driven repair systems to heal wounds and recover from viral infections. Without enough protein, she warned, “you are not giving your body the baseline immune cells to correct whatever is going wrong.”

The dietitian also pointed out that many people mistakenly believe that consuming protein once a day qualifies as a high-protein diet. In reality, the body needs a steady supply.

“Proteins are required not only for one meal—they are required in all three main meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she noted.

Daily distribution is essential for maintaining immunity, muscle function and metabolic health, as the body cannot store protein the way it stores fats or carbohydrates.

Pooja emphasised the variety of seemingly unrelated issues that can arise from prolonged protein deficiency. Inadequate protein can hinder the body's ability to heal and thrive, causing everything from hair loss and impaired vision to recurrent colds, coughs and even dental caries.

“Go head to toe,” she said, before adding, “And you can rectify the problem if there's faster healing and repair. Everything requires to be repaired and repair-based material requires proteins.”

Pooja's remarks come amid increasing data showing that many Indians consume far less protein than recommended – often due to misconceptions such as believing vegetarian diets cannot meet protein needs or that protein is meant only for gym-goers.

Her advice serves as a clear wake-up call: prioritising protein at every meal can improve immunity, strengthen hair and skin and support overall health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.