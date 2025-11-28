Celebrity Fitness Expert Shares Must-Follow Nutrition Rules For Better Workouts

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala recently appeared on The Masoom Minawala Show. During the interaction, she cleared up one of the most commonly asked fitness questions: what should you eat before and after a workout? According to Yasmin, the right pre and post-workout nutrition can make a big difference in energy, performance and recovery. The fitness coach highlighted early in the conversation how important it is to eat something that gives you "instant energy" before working out. “My go-to is a banana and a couple of nuts or a date and a couple of nuts,” she said, while talking about pre-workout meal.

These simple, all-natural options offer quick carbs and healthy fats, making them ideal for powering short or intense workouts. She added that this combination remains her "most favourite pre-workout snack," noting its easy digestion — a key factor when eating right before exercising.

Yasmin Karachiwala also made it clear that protein should be the main focus of a post-workout meal. “Post-workout, anything with protein,” she said. Protein is essential for rebuilding muscle fibres and supporting overall recovery after physical activity.

For non-vegetarians, the fitness trainer suggested eggs as a great option. However, she also recommended a protein shake as a quick and efficient alternative for people who are constantly on the move.

Yasmin Karachiwala further pointed out that the nutrition industry in India is evolving, with many new protein choices entering the market. “Right now, we have some great protein shakes in the market… which are plant-based, which aren't whey,” she explained.

As more people report whey intolerance, the demand for dairy-free options continues to rise. According to Yasmin, Indian brands are now offering "great protein substitutes" to meet this growing need. These plant-based options serve as a reliable alternative for those who follow vegan or vegetarian diets or have allergies.

Yasmin Karachiwala's recommendations reflect a wider shift toward simple, clean and easy-to-digest nutrition that supports fitness goals effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.