Wellness Coach Stresses Physiology-First Strategy For Sustainable Weight Loss

Struggling to lose stubborn fat? Celebrity wellness coach Luke Coutinho suggests starting with the basics instead of getting caught up in trending fads. He explains that every individual responds differently to weight-loss methods, and therefore, extreme diets and popular workout trends are rarely sustainable. The wellness coach recommends a physiology-driven approach focused on hormones, habits and long-term lifestyle patterns. In his Instagram post, Luke Coutinho mentions that many people who struggle with fat loss believe they are “doing everything right,” but often overlook the fundamental mechanisms that actually influence fat-burning.

He adds that long-term achievers do not rely on one fixed diet or workout plan. Instead, they understand how their bodies react to daily choices. The wellness coach states that for effective fat loss, understanding bodily responses is far more important than shortcuts, noting, “People who succeed long-term don't follow the same diet or workout plan; they follow the same principles.”

According to Luke Coutinho, a “cookie-cutter approach” keeps people stuck chasing quick fixes. Some individuals do well on low carbohydrates, while others thrive on high carbohydrates. Some respond to high-intensity training, while others see better results with consistent, low-intensity routines like yoga or Pilates.

Luke Coutinho outlines several areas to focus on:

The wellness coach recommends building meals that maintain stable blood sugar, as this affects appetite, hunger and fat storage. Steady glucose levels support the metabolic environment needed for fat burning and help regulate hormones like insulin.

He also emphasises liver and digestive health. Including fibre-rich foods, drinking enough water and reducing inflammatory triggers can improve the body's ability to metabolise fat.

Luke Coutinho highlights consistency over intensity. He encourages picking enjoyable activities – such as yoga, dance, strength training, or walking – because “your body responds best to what you can repeat.” Enjoyable activities improve adherence and long-term results.

Emotional eating is another commonly overlooked factor. Luke suggests identifying personal triggers such as stress, boredom, anxiety, or certain social situations, rather than suppressing cravings.

Adequate hydration is key. Proper water intake supports metabolic enzymes, digestion and reduced snacking. Even mild dehydration can affect the body's ability to use fat as fuel.

Using insulin as an example, Luke Coutinho notes that when these peptide levels are low, they “unlock” fat cells, allowing fat and triglycerides to be burned as fuel. Low insulin levels activate lipolysis, especially in a calorie deficit or during exercise. When insulin is high or fluctuating constantly, unlocking these fat cells becomes difficult.

In summary, Luke states that the body “chooses fat as fuel only when it feels safe, nourished, and stable.” Instead of searching for the “perfect” diet, he encourages people to ask: “Which habits align with the way my body works?”

However, individuals with diabetes, hormonal issues, gut disorders, or those taking insulin, steroids, or fat-loss medications should consult a qualified medical professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.