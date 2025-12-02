Cant Hit Protein Goals As A Vegetarian? Dietician Offers Simple Food Hacks For 80 Grams Intake

If you are a vegetarian, then hitting the protein goal might seem challenging. Although plant-based sources are available, unlike a single serving of egg or chicken, you often have to mix and match multiple foods to reach the same protein punch. Sometimes you whip up a meal with dal, at other times it's the classic paneer that you rely on and even then, there are days when you search “high-protein veg snacks” endlessly on Google. It's time to say goodbye to the ordeal, as dietician Nupur Ajmera has shared some tips on hitting 80 g of protein on a vegetarian diet.
“Still think hitting your protein goals is tough when you're a vegetarian? It's actually easier than you think — once you know the right combos and meal ideas,” she writes in the caption of her Instagram post. Let's take a look:
Early Morning (6-7 am)
1 glass of soy milk or almond soy blend with 5 soaked almonds - 8g protein
Breakfast (8-9 am)
1 moong chilla (2 medium) with paneer stuffing (50g paneer) - 18g protein
2 besan cheela with curd dip (150g curd) - 16g protein
1 quinoa poha with veggies and 1 glass soy milk - 15g protein
Mid-Morning Snack (11 am)
1 handful roasted chana or 30 gm of peanuts - 7g protein
Lunch (1-2 pm)
1 cup dal (moong/tur/masoor), 1 cup cooked quinoa or brown rice and 1 bowl curd - 18-20g protein
1 bowl of rajma/chole, 1 multigrain roti, salad and curd - 20g protein
Evening Snack (5-6 pm)
1 glass of buttermilk, 1 handful of soy nuts or sprouts salad (half cup of mixed sprouts) - 10-12g protein
Dinner (8 pm)
100g paneer bhurji, 1 multigrain roti and vegetables - 22g protein
Stif-fried tofu (100g) and 1 small millet khichdi - 20g protein
Bedtime (optional)
1 cup warm milk (200 ml)
Tips To Hit Protein Goals Easier
- Add 1 scoop of plant protein (20g) if your meals are lighter
- Use soy-based products like tofu, soy milk and soy chunks
- Include sprouted pulses
- Prefer Greek yoghurt/ hung curd instead of regular dahi
- Add chia, hemp and pumpkin seeds to smoothies or salads for an extra 5-7g of protein.
Nupur Ajmera's suggestions highlight that being a vegetarian isn't a problem when it comes to protein intake. All one has to do is eat the right food at the right time and there will be no looking back.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
