Not All Vegetarian Superfoods Are Good Sources Of Protein: Nutritionist Reveals

Not everything that sounds healthy actually builds your protein power. Do you believe this? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on Instagram for busting some of the most common myths about protein-rich vegetarian superfoods. She captioned the clip aptly, “The Great Vegetarian Protein Myth Buster! Not everything that sounds healthy is actually a solid protein source.”

The nutritionist continues, “While quinoa (in combination with other veg protein foods), lentils, chickpeas, and paneer bring real protein power to your plate; broccoli, peanut butter, and low-fat curd are more hype than help when it comes to hitting those protein goals. But they definitely are healthy food choices otherwise!”

“Knowing your true proteins can help you make smarter nutrition choices,” she shares. But what are they? In the clip, she was initially asked, “Many people have misconceptions about high-protein vegetarian foods. Would you like to bust them?” To this, the nutritionist can be seen sorting food items into two categories—True and False —while explaining their nutritional contents.

According to Nmami Agarwal, the “True Protein Sources” are:

Quinoa - In the clip, the nutritionist says, “More protein than rice, but better to complement with dals and spices.”

Tempeh - An Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans that are pressed into a firm, dense cake, is a “fermented and high-protein” source, as per Nmami.

Lentils - She counts them as “affordable and versatile” plant-based protein sources.

Chickpeas - The nutritionist shares that 100 grams of chickpeas have 20 grams of protein and adds, “You can add it to your curries, make a snack or hummus out of it.”

Paneer - “Definitely yes, and easy to add to your curries, make a snack or salad,” shares Nmami.

Which aren't the true protein sources?

Peanut butter - Nmami tells, “7 grams of protein in 2 tablespoons.” However, she calls the superfood more of a healthy fat source, as the same quantity has 200 units of calories.

Low-fat curd - She mentions it has 5 grams of protein per serve (100 grams). According to her, Greek yoghurt, with nearly double the protein content, is definitely the better option.

Broccoli - “Not really. 2 grams of protein in 100 grams, so not a good source of protein,” she shares.

Nmami's post offers a gentle reminder that eating healthy food doesn't automatically mean it's protein-rich.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.